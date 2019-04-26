Olshan Advertising Practice and Lawyer Recognized in Chambers 2019 USA Guide and Two Lawyers from Shareholder Activist Practice Recognized

NEW YORK, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP today announced that Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business, a prestigious annual ranking of law firms and attorneys, has again acknowledged Olshan as a leading law firm in Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory Nationwide, and has individually recognized three attorneys in their respective practice areas.

Steve Wolosky, Co-Chair of both the Shareholder Activist and Corporate/Securities Law Practices and Andrew Freedman, Co-Chair of the Shareholder Activist Practice, have been ranked as "Leading Lawyers" in the Corporate/M&A: Shareholder Activism (New York) category every year since the category was established in 2017. Chambers noted that "Steve Wolosky receives plaudits from across the market for his leading shareholder activism practice, which is utilized by leading investment partnerships and hedge funds in significant campaigns," and that "Sources report he is 'an excellent adviser' who 'because he has been involved in many activist situations, provides very good market color.'" Chambers commented that, "Andrew Freedman is a respected attorney who focuses his practice on representing activist investors in shareholder activist campaigns," and a client that was interviewed noted, "He is very smart, experienced and a savvy negotiator, with the right amount of practical business experience."

Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice has consistently received top rankings across the board in every league table and publication that covers shareholder activism, most recently in the Refinitiv Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard for the full year 2018. Additional top rankings include the FactSet SharkRepellent League Table, Activist Insight Monthly, and Thomson Reuters' Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard.

Andrew Lustigman, Chair of Olshan's Advertising, Marketing & Promotions Practice, which was acknowledged as a leading firm in Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory Nationwide for the second consecutive year, has been recognized by Chambers for twelve consecutive years. Chambers noted that, "Andrew Lustigman handles a wide range of advertising issues, including providing compliance advice," and that "Clients appreciate that 'he is very practical' and 'always able to give good insights.'"

Olshan has been consistently recognized as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country, including "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Advertising, Trusts & Estates and Employee Benefits, selection of 37 lawyers for Super Lawyers® 2018 New York Metro, selection of six attorneys to The Best Lawyers in America 2019; and recognition by The Legal 500 US 2018 as a recommended Leading Firm in M&A/ Corporate and Commercial: Corporate Governance and Media, Technology and Telecoms: Advertising and Marketing, and individual recognition of five lawyers. The National Law Journal has honored Olshan twice as a top 20 midsize law firm in its "Midsize Hot List" and has included the firm in its "NLJ 500" list.

About Olshan

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

Contact: Madelaine Miller Strauss mmillerstrauss@gmail.com 646.331.2691

SOURCE Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP

Related Links

https://www.olshanlaw.com

