Olshan Advertising Practice Recognized in Chambers 2018 USA Guide; Four Lawyers Individually Recognized

"We are honored that Chambers has recognized Olshan's cachet Advertising practice, and that our lawyers have been acknowledged again as "Leading Lawyers" by Chambers," said Thomas D. Kearns, a partner in the Real Estate Law practice at Olshan. "It's a strong testament to Olshan's relationships with our clients that they consistently provide such positive feedback regarding our lawyers and practices."

Steve Wolosky, co-chair of Olshan's Activist & Equity Investment and co-chair of Corporate/Securities Law Practices and Andrew Freedman, co-chair of the Activist & Equity Investment Practice, have been ranked as "Leading Lawyers" in the Corporate/M&A: Shareholder Activism (New York) category for the second consecutive year for which the category has been established. Interview sources noted in Chambers that Wolosky is, "a pioneer in the industry" and maintains an impressive practice representing high-profile activist investors both nationally and internationally, and that Freedman is "very strong on the activism front," with notable experience in Canadian campaigns. A client commented to Chambers that, Freedman is "extremely knowledgeable and able to convey that knowledge efficiently and with effect. Working with him is always a great experience as he is a true counselor and doesn't make mistakes, which is crucial in the space." Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice has consistently received top rankings across the board in every league table and publication that covers shareholder activism, including FactSet SharkRepellent, Activist Insight Monthly and Thomson Reuters' Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard.

Andrew Lustigman, partner and chair of Olshan's Advertising, Marketing & Promotions Practice has been recognized by Chambers for eleven consecutive years. Chambers noted that clients appreciate his "experience, flexibility, and clear and to-the-point advice," and that "he is very knowledgeable about what is happening with regulatory bodies we may encounter." The Practice was also recognized as leading in Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory Nationwide.

Samuel Ross, Of Counsel in Olshan's Real Estate Law practice has been ranked for seven consecutive years, and is noted by clients as, "an excellent attorney." Chambers further noted that his "commercial real estate practice displays particular expertise in advising high-value property owners across acquisitions and dispositions."

Olshan has been recognized as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country, including recognition as a "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Advertising, Employment Law, Trusts & Estates and Employee Benefits, and being honored as a top 20 midsize law firm in The National Law Journal's "2016 Midsize Hot List" and inclusion in the National Law Journal's "NLJ 500" list. Other recent accolades include the selection of 39 lawyers to Super Lawyers® 2017 New York Metro; the naming of five attorneys to The Best Lawyers in America© 2018; selection by Legal 500 United States 2017 as a leading firm in Advertising and Marketing and recognition of four partners as key individuals in Advertising and Marketing Law.

About Olshan

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

