Olshan Again Ranked No. 1 Law Firm for Shareholder Activism in Thomson Reuters Annual Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard

According to Thomson Reuters Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard, Olshan represented shareholder activists in 79 activist campaigns, which accounts for 60% of all activist campaigns advised on by the Top 10 legal advisors in the space in 2017. In fact, over the past three years Olshan has advised on more than 275 shareholder activism campaigns, according to Thomson Reuters statistics.

Andrew Freedman, co-chair of Olshan's Shareholder Activism practice commented, "We are thrilled to once again be acknowledged by Thomson Reuters as the number one law firm advising on shareholder activism campaigns."

Freedman continued, "We're amidst another incredibly busy year of activist campaigns in 2018 and are witnessing some interesting trends shaping up that will ultimately come to define this proxy season. For one thing, we are seeing more public companies exhibit a penchant for entrenchment, whether it be through egregious nomination requirements, undue delay or overtly defensive, shareholder-unfriendly bylaw amendments. We are also seeing our shareholder activist clients focus heavily on ESG and commit to important topics such as boardroom diversity. Never before have such diverse board slates been put forth by our clients."

From January 1, 2018 to present, Olshan's Shareholder Activism practice has advised on more than 40 activist campaigns, delivered 35 nomination letters and negotiated 25 settlement agreements in industries ranging from financial services, technology, consumer goods and energy. Led by co-chairs Andrew Freedman and Steve Wolosky, the practice dominates the shareholder activism market and has consistently received top rankings across the board in every league table and publication that covers the space. The Shareholder Activism practice has been involved in seeking board representation at over 650 public companies, including many high-profile activist situations at companies like Yahoo!, Arconic, Darden Restaurants and Shutterfly, among others.

In addition to its annual No. 1 ranking in the Thomson Reuters Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard, the practice is consistently ranked as the No. 1 legal advisor for activist investors by FactSet SharkRepellent and Activist Insight Monthly. Steve and Andy are nationally recognized by client and peer-reviewed rating groups such as Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers for their expertise in shareholder activism.

Olshan has been recognized as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country, including recognition as a "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Advertising, Employment Law, Trusts & Estates and Employee Benefits, and being honored as a top 20 midsize law firm in The National Law Journal's "2016 Midsize Hot List" and inclusion in the National Law Journal's "NLJ 500" list. Other recent accolades include the selection of 39 lawyers to Super Lawyers® 2017 New York Metro; the naming of five attorneys to The Best Lawyers in America© 2018; selection by Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business as a leading law firm in Real Estate Law and General Commercial Litigation and recognition of five attorneys in their respective practice areas; selection by Legal 500 United States 2017 as a leading firm in Advertising and Marketing and recognition of four partners as key individuals in Advertising and Marketing Law.

About Olshan

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

