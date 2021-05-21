Olshan Named a Leading Law Firm in Shareholder Activism, Advertising, Litigation and Real Estate in Chambers 2021 USA Guide; Seven Lawyers named as Leading Lawyers

"What distinguishes it is its lawyers are very strategic and understand interpersonal dynamics." Tweet this

Corporate/M&A Shareholder Activism (New York) – Band 1

Steve Wolosky (Band 1), Co-Chair of the Shareholder Activist and Corporate/Securities Law Practices

(Band 1), Co-Chair of the Shareholder Activist and Corporate/Securities Law Practices Andrew Freedman (Band 2), Co-Chair of the Shareholder Activist Practice

(Band 2), Co-Chair of the Shareholder Activist Practice Elizabeth Gonzalez-Sussman (Band 3), Partner

(Band 3), Partner Ryan Nebel (Up and Coming), Partner

(Up and Coming), Partner Meagan Reda (Up and Coming), Partner

Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory (USA Nationwide) - Band 4

Andrew Lustigman (Band 2), Chair of the Advertising, Marketing & Promotions Practice

Litigation: General Commercial: (New York) Highly Regarded – Band 5

Lori Marks-Esterman (Band 5), Chair of the Litigation Practice

Real Estate: Mainly Dirt (New York) - Band 5

Corporate/M&A Shareholder Activism (New York) attorneys Wolosky and Freedman have been top ranked from the inception of Chambers M&A: Shareholder Activism category in 2017. Chambers noted that, "It is an outstanding team. What distinguishes it is its lawyers are very strategic and understand interpersonal dynamics" and "The firm is top-notch for activist matters." Steve Wolosky provides foremost counsel to clients in the market's most significant domestic and cross-border shareholder activism matters. "Steve is a consummate professional and adviser. His subject matter knowledge is excellent as is his creativity in thinking through and solving problems. He is an excellent confidante and a valuable partner." "He's absolutely incredible at critical junctures. He knows his stuff extremely well."

Andrew Freedman is held in high regard by clients and peers alike, who consider him to be very strong in the counsel he offers to sophisticated activist investors. "He's the whole package; experienced, knowledgeable and responsive." "He focuses on the big picture."

Elizabeth Gonzalez-Sussman represents a clientele of hedge funds and other investors in shareholder activism matters as they occur across a spectrum of industries. "She is efficient and understands not just the legal issues but the mechanics as well." "She's exceptionally strong and extremely talented. She's a good negotiator and never loses sight of the end goals."

Ryan Nebel is an up-and-coming talent in the world of shareholder activism. "He's incredibly responsive and thorough and thinks of things that you don't. Overall he's an excellent lawyer."

Meagan Reda garners praise for the quality of her ascending practice, which is routinely engaged in proxy contests, shareholder activism and M&A, among other matters. "She's an excellent lawyer; responsive, practical and commercial."

Chambers comments on the Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory (USA Nationwide) practice include, "They are experts in advertising and marketing law and related fields…I consider them to be deal-making attorneys." Andrew Lustigman provides clients with legal advice on a wide range of advertising concerns, from structuring sweepstakes to regulatory proceedings. "Andrew …is well versed in all facets of advertising and marketing. He responds quickly with pragmatic analysis and is good at thinking outside the box." Lustigman has been acknowledged by Chambers for fifteen consecutive years.

Chambers comments on the Litigation: General Commercial: (New York) practice include, "If I needed a litigator, they'd be at the top of my list." Lori Marks-Esterman is a strong choice for hedge funds, public companies and shareholders in contentious matters arising from merger transactions. "Lori has excellent judgment and great presence in the courtroom." "Very thoughtful, tenacious and thorough." "She is very good at understanding the business goals."

With regard to the Real Estate: Mainly Dirt (New York) practice Chambers noted that what the team is known for is its "Broad practice regularly called upon by a diverse client base of investors, developers and owners to advise on complex real estate mandates. Expertise includes acquisitions, financings and large-scale leasings" with a source commenting that, "The team is very knowledgeable about lease structures and development matters."

Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice has consistently received top rankings across the board in every influential league table and publication that covers shareholder activism, most recently having been named the leading legal adviser to activist investors around the globe in the Refinitiv 2020 Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard, a position it has held since the inception of the rankings. Additionally, the practice achieved top rankings in FactSet's Flashwire Advisor Quarterly, the Bloomberg Activism Advisory League Tables and the Activist Insight Activist Adviser Awards, all naming Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice as the leading legal advisors for shareholder activism.

Olshan has been consistently recognized as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country, including named by Legal 500 US 2020 as a Top Tier 1 Firm in Shareholder Activism with five partners acknowledged, as well as recognition of the Advertising Practice and four attorneys; selection of nine of the firm's lawyers as The Best Lawyers in America© 2021 along with the selection of one lawyer to the "Ones to Watch" list; named as a "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Advertising, Trusts & Estates and Employee Benefits; and the selection of 35 attorneys to the Super Lawyers® 2020 New York Metro list. The National Law Journal has honored Olshan twice as a top 20 midsize law firm in its "Midsize Hot List" and has included the firm in its "NLJ 500" list.

Chambers USA is a prestigious annual ranking of law firms and attorneys recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity.

About Olshan

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, white collar defense & government Investigations, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

