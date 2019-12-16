Olshan Names Jonathan Koevary as Partner in Bankruptcy & Financial Restructuring Practice

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country, today announced that Jonathan Koevary has been promoted to partner in the firm's Bankruptcy & Financial Restructuring practice effective January 1, 2020.

"We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to the partnership," said Michael Fox, leader of the firm's Bankruptcy & Financial Restructuring practice. "Jonathan is an excellent lawyer and bankruptcy strategist, and a valuable member of the Bankruptcy team who serves our clients with excellence."

Koevary handles bankruptcy and restructuring matters on behalf of creditors, debtors, and investors and represents clients in bankruptcy-related litigation. He represents clients in all aspects of Chapter 11 cases, in-court and out-of-court restructurings, and bankruptcy and distressed related lawsuits. He also represents asset purchasers in distressed asset and M&A transactions, and provides company and credit-specific legal analysis to distressed investors and transactional advice to businesses dealing with distressed entities. Additionally, Koevary represents international and domestic clients in Chapter 15 foreign insolvency matters.

Koevary is an active member of the bankruptcy and restructuring community, as a member of the Turnaround Management Association, and as an author for publications, including The Bankruptcy Strategist. Prior to joining Olshan, Jonathan practiced in the bankruptcy and restructuring groups of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP. He earned a J.D. from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, where he was Supervising Editor of the Cardozo Law Review and the recipient of a Dean's Scholarship. He earned a B.A. from Columbia University.

About Olshan

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

