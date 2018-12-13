Olshan Partners Nina Roket and Elizabeth Gonzalez-Sussman Named Notable Women in Law by Crain's New York Business

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP today announced that partners Nina Roket and Elizabeth Gonzalez-Sussman have been selected by Crain's New York Business for its 2nd annual "Notable Women in Law" honor roll of female attorneys, found here. Roket and Gonzalez-Sussman are profiled in the publication's special edition which "celebrates an exceptional pool of talented female attorneys in the New York City metropolitan area."

Roket was also honored as part of Crain's 2018 inaugural "Notable Women in Law" list. She is a co-administrative partner, member of the firm's Executive Committee, a partner in the Real Estate Practice Group, and leader of the firm's Leasing Practice Group. She has been consistently acknowledged by numerous legal and trade organizations as a leading woman lawyer in New York, particularly in the real estate sector, including selection in 2018 by Real Estate Forum to the "Women of Influence Hall of Fame." In highlighting her professional accomplishments, Crain's notes that Roket, "has developed a keen understanding of commercial real estate law, specifically leasing, conveyancing and finance transactions, over the course of her nearly 20 year career in the industry."

Roket is also the head of the firm's hiring committee and founder and chair of the Women's Committee, and serves as a member of WX (New York Women Executives in Real Estate), and of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC). She is a board member of the Sarcoma Foundation of America.

Roket leads a high-profile list of real estate projects, including acting as lead counsel in the leasing, financing and development of TurnStyle, a retail underground market in the 59th Street Columbus Circle concourse, representing JEMB Realty Corporation at its leasing site for the development of a 500,000-square-foot office tower located in Downtown Brooklyn known as One Willoughby Square, and representing many of the most active New York City owners in their respective leasing programs and noteworthy office tenants in their headquarters' leases.

Gonzalez-Sussman is a partner in the Corporate/Securities Law Group, and a member of Olshan's top-ranked Shareholder Activist & Equity Investment Practice. She is one of the very few women lawyers representing shareholder activists and has worked on numerous high-profile, significant shareholder activist matters over the past eighteen months, including representing George Feldenkreis, founder and former Executive Chairman of Perry Ellis International, Inc., in his nomination of directors and successful unsolicited $437 million acquisition of Perry Ellis.

Gonzalez-Sussman is an active member of the firm's hiring committee, diversity committee and Women's Committee. Additionally, she serves as a leader in her community and was elected a Westchester County Democratic Committee member in 2018.

As a member of Olshan's corporate group, Gonzalez-Sussman regularly serves as outside corporate counsel to numerous clients, and assists both public and privately-held companies in capital raising transactions, tender and exchange offers, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate and securities law matters, including SEC reporting and corporate governance.

Crain's highlighted that Gonzalez-Sussman, "…is a key member of the firm's renowned shareholder activist and equity investment practice."

