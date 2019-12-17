Olshan Partners Nina Roket, Lori Marks-Esterman, Elizabeth Gonzalez-Sussman Named Notable Women in Law by Crain's New York Business

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP today announced that partners Nina Roket, Lori Marks-Esterman and Elizabeth Gonzalez-Sussman are included among 100 women lawyers selected by Crain's New York Business for its 3nd annual Notable Women in Law "honoring dedicated, gifted and determined female lawyers." Roket has been selected each of the three years that Crain's New York Business has featured Notable Women in Law, and both Marks-Esterman and Gonzalez-Sussman have been selected twice.

Roket is a partner in the firm's Real Estate Practice Group, leader of the firm's Leasing Practice Group, co-administrative partner of the firm, and member of the firm's Executive Committee. Roket is also the head of the firm's hiring committee and founder and chair of the firm's Women's Committee. Her Crain's profile is linked here.

Roket leads a high-profile list of real estate projects, including advising private real estate developers in private and public partnerships, landlords at numerous office buildings in Midtown and Downtown New York City, hedge funds, sports and entertainment companies, technology companies, start-ups and finance companies in headquarters leases, landlords and tenants in flexible workspace leases and revenue sharing agreements, medical institutions in long term net and ground leases, owners and food and restaurant operators in food and restaurant industry leases, landlords leasing space to breweries and tap rooms, and owners and developers in the leasing, financing and development of major real estate projects across the country.

Marks-Esterman is the chair of Olshan's Litigation Practice Group, leads the firm's Commercial Real Estate Litigation Practice Group and co-leads the firm's Securities Litigation Practice Group. Her Crain's profile is linked here.

Marks-Esterman is an experienced trial attorney, representing clients in litigating complex, commercial disputes. Her clients include hedge funds and private equity companies, shareholder activists, real estate developers, and other private and publicly held companies. She has significant experience in a broad array of corporate litigation matters, with an emphasis on shareholder and investor disputes, merger and acquisitions litigation, director and officer liability, and actions involving breaches of major and complex contracts.

Gonzalez-Sussman is a partner in the Corporate/Securities Law Group, and a member of Olshan's top-ranked Shareholder Activist & Equity Investment Practice. She is also an active member of the firm's Hiring Committee, Diversity Committee and Women's Committee. Her Crain's profile is linked here.

Gonzalez-Sussman represents and provides strategic guidance to hedge funds and other investors in proxy contests and other shareholder activist situations, and has worked on numerous high-profile, significant shareholder activist matters, including at EQT, Bed Bath & Beyond and Perry Ellis. She also represents both public and privately-held companies in capital raising transactions, tender and exchange offers, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate and securities law matters, including SEC reporting and corporate governance.

