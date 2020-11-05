Olshan Recognized as "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Litigation, Advertising, Trusts & Estates and Employee Benefits

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP today announced the following rankings from U.S. News-Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" for 2021:

Securities/Capital Markets Law - "Tier 1" in both National and New York City Metropolitan

Metropolitan Real Estate Law - "Tier 1" in New York City Metropolitan and "Tier 2" in National

Metropolitan and "Tier 2" in National Advertising Law - "Tier 2" in both National and New York City Metropolitan

Metropolitan Trusts & Estates - "Tier 1" in New York City Metropolitan and "Tier 2" in National

Metropolitan and "Tier 2" in National Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law – "Tier 1" in New York City Metropolitan and "Tier 2" in National

Metropolitan and "Tier 2" in National Commercial Litigation – "Tier 3" in New York City Metropolitan

Thomas D. Kearns a partner in Olshan's Real Estate Law practice commented, "We are proud of our strong showing in Best Law Firms 2021 across the firm's major firm practice areas, including the addition of our Commercial Litigation practice to the lineup. Our unique position on these lists as a powerhouse mid-size New York firm among significantly larger firms is truly impressive. Our commitment to providing client service and legal counsel at the highest level across practice areas is reflected in these outstanding results."

"Olshan is consistently acknowledged as a leading firm in Securities/Capital Markets Law both in New York and nationally, driven largely by our premier shareholder activist practice," noted Steve Wolosky, co-chair of Olshan's Shareholder Activism practice. "Our Securities/Capital Markets practice is known for experienced and practical counsel to issuers, sponsors and underwriters in significant equity and debt securities and alternative investment structures, including IPOs, secondary and follow-on offerings, convertible and high-yield debt offerings, PIPEs, registered direct offerings, stock buybacks, SPACs and Rule 144A/Regulation S private placements."

Olshan has been consistently recognized as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country, including recognition by Chambers 2020 USA as having "Leading Lawyers" in both Corporate/M&A: Shareholder Activism and Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory Nationwide; named by Legal 500 US 2020 as a Top Tier 1 Firm in Shareholder Activism with five partners acknowledged, and recognition of the Advertising Practice and four attorneys; selection of nine of the firm's lawyers as The Best Lawyers in America© 2021 along with the selection of one lawyer to the "Ones to Watch" list; and selection of thirty-five Olshan attorneys to Super Lawyers®2020. The National Law Journal has honored Olshan twice as a top 20 midsize law firm in its "Midsize Hot List" and has included the firm in its "NLJ 500" list.

Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice has consistently ranked #1 across the board in every league table and publication that covers shareholder activism, including the Bloomberg Activism Advisory League Table, the Refinitiv Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard, FactSet's Activism League Table, Activist Insight's rankings and The Deal's Activism League Table.

Firms included in the 2021 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity.

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

