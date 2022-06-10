Olshan Recognized by The Legal 500 US 2022 as a Leading Law Firm in Shareholder Activism (Tier 1) with Seven Attorneys Ranked, and in Advertising with Three Attorneys Ranked

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP announced that the firm has been recognized by The Legal 500 US in its 2022 edition as a Leading Law Firm. The Shareholder Activism practice has been ranked as a Tier One practice, a position it has held since the rankings' inception, including seven of the practice's attorneys. The Advertising practice has also again been ranked along with three attorneys. The rankings are based on feedback from clients, peers and The Legal 500's independent research.

It is notable that once again, The Legal 500 only ranked five attorneys in the nation as "Leading Lawyers" in the area of Shareholder Activism – Advice to Shareholders, and that three of them are Olshan partners. Client testimonials are expansive, noting that, "The Olshan team brings both deep and broad experience in the activist space. They are thoughtful, creative, and extremely responsive."