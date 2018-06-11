Olshan Shareholder Activism and Advertising Practices Recognized in Legal 500 US 2018; "Leading Lawyer" and Four Other Lawyers Individually Recognized

"We are thrilled to have been acknowledged again this year by Legal 500 as a leading firm, and our attorneys as leading lawyers," said co-administrative partner Steven R. Gursky. "We are grateful to our clients for the opportunity to handle their most challenging legal issues, and appreciate this acknowledgment of our accomplishments on their behalf."

The Legal 500 noted Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice for its work in "leading activist hedge funds on their campaigns."

Andrew Lustigman, is noted as "an excellent name in the arena," with recent work including advising Insites Marketing Consulting on the development of sweepstakes programs to incentivize research projects; assisting Townsquare Media with multiple promotions; and acting for New York Health & Racquet Club on compliance matters, sweepstakes promotions and enrollment issues. The editors noted that, "Clients also praise Tamara Carmichael, who handles advertising and unfair competition law matters; and litigator Scott Shaffer." The firm was also named this month by Media Law International: Specialist Guide to the Global Leaders in Media Law Practice as having a leading practice.

For 30 years, The Legal 500 has been analyzing the capabilities of law firms across the world with a comprehensive research program that each year brings the most up-to-date vision of the global legal market. The Legal 500 assesses the strengths of law firms in over 100 jurisdictions, with rankings based on a series of criteria and research based on feedback from 300,000 clients worldwide, submissions from law firms, and interviews with leading private practice lawyers.

Olshan has been consistently recognized as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country, including recognition by Chambers 2018 USA Guide as a leading law firm in Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory Nationwide and individual recognition of four attorneys; named a "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Advertising, Employment Law, Trusts & Estates and Employee Benefits; and honored as a top 20 midsize law firm in The National Law Journal's "2016 Midsize Hot List" and inclusion in the National Law Journal's "NLJ 500" list. Other recent accolades include the selection of 39 lawyers to Super Lawyers® 2017 New York Metro; and the naming of five attorneys to The Best Lawyers in America© 2018. Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice has consistently received top rankings across the board in every league table and publication that covers shareholder activism, including FactSet SharkRepellent, Activist Insight Monthly and Thomson Reuters' Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard.

About Olshan

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

Contact: Madelaine Miller Strauss mmillerstrauss@gmail.com 646.331.2691

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olshan-shareholder-activism-and-advertising-practices-recognized-in-legal-500-us-2018-leading-lawyer-and-four-other-lawyers-individually-recognized-300663839.html

SOURCE Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP

Related Links

http://www.olshanlaw.com

