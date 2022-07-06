Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice Named #1 Legal Adviser to Activist Investors Worldwide in Bloomberg H1 2022 Activism League Tables

Advised on 96 Activist Engagements with Stakes Worth $13.1 Billion in 2022

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP announced today that it has continued its global dominance as the top global legal adviser, a position held since the inception of the rankings. Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice advised on 96 global activist engagements, creating an impressive gap with more than three times as many engagements as the next highest ranking law firm. Notably, Olshan is also ranked #1 Top Activist Adviser for campaigns at companies across all market capitalizations, including <$1b, $1b+, and $5b+ targets. Representing the top financial, legal, IR and proxy solicitor advisers in the global shareholder activism market, the Bloomberg Global Activism League Tables are the definitive publication of Activism advisory rankings.

"Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice has consistently received #1 rankings across the board in every league table and publication that covers shareholder activism, and Bloomberg's activist rankings are but the latest indicator that Olshan continues to be the dominant go-to firm around the globe for activist investors," noted Andrew Freedman, Co-Head of Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice.