Olson Zaltman's viZual Listening Provides a New Lens for Viewing Social Media

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olson Zaltman announces the launch of a new capability, viZual Listening, in partnership with Dr. Michael Mulvey of University of Ottawa's Telfer School of Management and Dr. Christopher Belanger of Belanger Analytics. viZual Listening leverages Olson Zaltman's 25+ years of experience capturing and understanding metaphors to understand relevant social media conversations.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and science tells us we think in metaphors. As Digital Anthropologists, Olson Zaltman goes beyond just counting brand mentions, and analyzes the metaphors and imagery people use in social media conversations -- from their symbolic language to photos, videos, GIFs and memes. The patterns in those metaphors help companies and brands read the mind of the market. viZual Listening provides companies and brands the context, insight and inspiration needed for creating messages and posts, and addressing pain points to touch the hearts of consumers.

"Olson Zaltman has always been a leader in getting to deeper consumer insights through metaphor, imagery and emotion. We're now the first to be able to deeply understand what people are saying on social media through interpreting the metaphors, imagery and emotion that drive those conversations," said Olson Zaltman CEO Lindsay Zaltman. "Social media is a virtual town square where cultural conversations are happening and viZual Listening gives our clients a unique way to listen in."

To learn more about viZual Listening and discuss capabilities contact Abby Rendin at [email protected] .

About Olson Zaltman

Olson Zaltman is a research based consultancy founded by Dr. Gerald Zaltman from Harvard Business School and Dr. Jerry Olson from Penn State University. They have used their pioneering methodology, the Zaltman Metaphor Elicitation Technique (ZMET®), to develop consumer insights and strategies for Fortune 100 companies globally.

