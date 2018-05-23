Olsson Industrial Electric, A NAES Company, Adds Harrison Electrical Construction To Its Team

"We are delighted to bring the Harrison team on board and look forward to expanding our footprint into the Southeastern and Atlantic regions," said Ike Olsson, President of Olsson Industrial Electric. "They have maintained a top-tier record of safety and quality, which aligns them with our core values, and their scope of services complements our offering."

Harrison President Kevin Harrison added, "We are excited to combine forces with the Olsson team and provide the company with a strategic base of operations in the Southeast. A number of Olsson's major customers are either headquartered or have significant assets in our area, so this move will benefit both organizations."

Harrison Electrical Construction has served clients across South Carolina, Georgia and other Southeastern states since 2002. Each member of the Harrison management team has over 35 years of electrical/instrumentation construction experience.

Olsson Industrial Electric, a merit-based electrical contractor for heavy industry, has offered comprehensive electrical construction and engineering solutions to the public and private sectors since 1986. Olsson specializes in diverse industries ranging from pulp and paper to hydroelectric. The company employs a team of more than 170 across three divisions: Olsson Industrial Electric, Olsson Controls and OS Engineering.

Olsson's parent, NAES Corporation, is an independent services company dedicated to delivering value to facilities across the power generation, oil & gas, petrochemical, pulp & paper, and manufacturing industries. The company draws on its deep experience in operations, maintenance, fabrication, construction, engineering, and technical support to build, repair, and operate plants that run safely, reliably and cost-effectively. Besides Olsson, the NAES family includes Greenberry Industrial, NAES Power Contractors, E3 Consulting, PurEnergy and Gridforce Energy Management.

NAES is a wholly owned subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation. With operations in over 80 countries covering a broad range of industries, ITOCHU ranks among the world's largest corporations.

