OLTO-8 Watches Announces a Motorsport Inspired Mechanical Watch - INFINITY II, Now Launching on Kickstarter

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The talented team of watchmakers and designers at OLTO-8 just launched a unique mechanical watch for those who seek individuality and bold style. The motorsport-inspired Infinity II watch boasts superb craftsmanship, precise timekeeping, and iconic design. This stunning new watch has caught the attention of watch enthusiasts and style influencers and is now available on Kickstarter, for more info: https://infinity.olto-8.com/

OLTO-8 INFINITY II, Every Second On Your Wrist Becomes Unique

Motorsports and watchmaking have always enjoyed a close relationship. Both endeavors demand high performance, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to excellence. The Infinity II watch is a testament to those qualities. It's an impressive combination of mechanical perfection and timeless style.

"As watch enthusiasts ourselves, we always strive to stay on the cutting edge of watchmaking when it comes to materials, workmanship and style. The Infinity II is the result of that dedication. We started with a skeleton frame design consisting of an octagonal case with 44 individually polished facets which is then treated with a super durable Cerakote polymer ceramic finish. Then, we customized an exclusive timekeeping movement that met our exacting standards. Finally, our designers created a motorsports-inspired multi-layer dial - with overlaid semicircles for Hours & Minutes display and a partially-hidden Seconds dial viewed through the lower half of the crystal. It's a completely unique approach to time display that perfectly frames the inner working of the watch. Infinity II excels by being different and makes the ultimate statement of personal style."

- Johnny, CEO of OLTO-8

Infinity II is an instant standout - with bold color combinations of its 44mm stainless steel case and Fluor rubber strap material that contrast with the fascinating mechanical movements viewed through its multi-layered dial. It also has the performance to match, beginning with its redesigned MIYOTA 82S5 movement for precise timekeeping and an impressive 5 ATM waterproof rating. It moves seamlessly from daytime adventures into the night with Swiss Luminova photo luminescent pigments on the hands and numbers, which allows wearers to read the time clearly even in dark environments.

For those who appreciate the power and grace of vintage motorsports and seek a quality mechanical watch with unique style and boldness, Infinity II is a natural choice. The Infinity II will be available now for pre-sale with special pricing and incentives to reward early adopters. Learn more here: https://infinity.olto-8.com/

Contact INFINITY Team: [email protected]

Related Images

olto-8-watches-introduces-the-new.jpg

OLTO-8 Watches introduces the new INFINITY II on Kickstarter

OLTO-8 INFINITY II, Every Second On Your Wrist Becomes Unique

Related Links

INFINITY II Media Kit

SOURCE OLTO-8 Watches