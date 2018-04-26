OluKai, Paramount Pictures, and Viacom Turn to Bluescape® to Enhance their Agility, Productivity and Business Results

Global organizations and businesses are adopting Bluescape to improve their program management, content development and collaboration in environments stifled with project delays, workflow complexities and siloed applications and data. The company shares recent customer wins and the business needs driving change.

"The demand for Bluescape is expanding rapidly," said Peter Jackson, CEO of Bluescape. "Organizations see the value Bluescape brings to visually aggregate conversations and content from multiple applications into one persistent, shared virtual workspace. Dispersed teams can now better connect and collaborate, resulting in faster and more creative business outcomes."

Improving the Business and Workflow Process

Working with external partners, such as designers, suppliers and manufacturers, pose challenges for internal teams due to cultural and business differences. Attempts to get all parties focused with clear objectives and agreed upon deadlines is difficult and projects lag further behind. The program and supply chain delays impact company sales and revenues.

Program and IT leaders focus on improving global planning and production processes where team conversations and collaboration is integral for success. New customers like OluKai and Fenix Group chose Bluescape to improve productivity for faster program execution and decision making.

Companies involved in real estate, architecture design and advisory services share a common need to better connect and work with their clients. The market competition is stiff with the top companies looking for ways to better service their customers and differentiate themselves. Attention to budgets is always front and center.

Bluescape provides innovative solutions as new and existing customers including Coretrust Capital and Furniture Marketing Group adopt its workflow collaboration software for improving customer engagement and experience. One company needed a way to internally connect their global offices in planning meetings, make regional business decisions and provide updated sales and marketing materials in real time.

Another customer needed an interactive sales and presentation solution where they could customize information on the fly in a highly visual digital workspace, while manipulating diverse content from multiple applications and multimedia/web sources. The ability to innovate how they sell to prospects was key as well as collaborating with customers on projects. Bluescape delivers these capabilities enabling teams to immediately address customer questions or creatively work together more efficiently with better results.

R & D teams, Creative Design and Film/Entertainment organizations have similar requirements as they design, build and create new products. Managing multiple business-critical projects while manipulating terabytes of data to connecting virtual teams into high performing work groups are challenges to overcome. Viacom and Paramount Pictures selected Bluescape to gain better control of their data and more efficient creative and workflow processes.

Learn how Bluescape customers are gaining greater business agility, collaboration and high touch customer experiences here.

