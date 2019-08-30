Olvad Expands Reuse Capabilities to Include Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) with New Alliance

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olvad, LLC, a company that recycles plastic refuse into various products that can be used in the construction, transportation, and food service industries, announced today it has joined forces with a leading company that uses an innovative process to recycle Expanded Polystyrene (EPS, also known as Styrofoam).

Olvad has executed an exclusive agreement with Joe Thomas, whose firm has perfected a process that liquefies expanded polystyrene products (EPS) at the collection site and then converts it directly into new products and raw materials for new products.

Currently, many municipalities and communities cannot accept EPS into their recycling programs. Until now, there has been no way to deflate the EPS without a toxic process using heat to melt the foam. Not only are these processes hazardous, they only densify the foam and require tremendous amounts of resources to execute. These high costs have made recycling EPS financially impractical. Thomas' process effectively liquefies the EPS through a green, non-heat process.

"We spend a fortune shipping discarded polystyrene products," Thomas said. "This new process allows us to reuse the expanded polystyrene, keeping it out of landfills and off garbage barges, saving or making money at every point in the cycle, and more importantly, improving our global environment," he said.

Olvad is currently in talks with a number of municipalities in multiple states to license its technology including Salt Lake City, Utah and Albuquerque, New Mexico. This unique process is profitable and can help municipalities and businesses get paid from recycling, instead of paying for recycling. The proprietary process can be utilized to recycle EPS in a small footprint for onsite processing. It can also be scaled to process large amounts of EPS.

"This partnership positions Olvad as the leader in driving a sustainable, affordable solution to America's growing mountain of polystyrene waste," said Michael Sanchez, Olvad Co-Founder.

"EPS Waste is a major component of the Pacific Garbage Patch and it is having a major debilitating effect on marine life. It has also inundated America's landfills to an unsustainable level," said Kareem Abdus-Salaam Co-Founder of Olvad. "We are confident that with the acquisition of this new technology and process, which is eco-friendly, will allow us to provide a solution to this crisis while providing high paying jobs and revenue to the municipalities where our facilities are located."

Olvad is in discussions with major corporations, including one of the largest home improvement stores, that produce and use polystyrene and EPS to determine how they can implement strategic recycling processes and incorporate best practices that can mutually benefit the environment, corporation, and the general public. Olvad has also met with officials from Maryland to determine the feasibility of implementing this technology throughout the State.

Some estimates point to expanded polystyrene taking up more than 30% of landfill space worldwide. In the U.S. alone, Americans use enough EPS each year to circle the world 426 times.

OLVAD, LLC is a renewable materials venture founded to provide state and local jurisdictions responsible for commercial and residential trash collection an option for managing growing volumes of plastic and EPS waste streams.

