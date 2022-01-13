Oly Sport Kicks off the New Year by Sponsoring a $50,000 Testnet Tournament

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - After the unfortunate incident with Binance caused by a local marketing agency, Jimmy Chan (the CEO of Oly Sport) decided to void the contract with the agency that caused 'offensive' promotion in Vietnam and change the way of approaching the communities. Oly Sport took a firm stand on 'clean' PR, and the team is committed to promoting Oly Sport with honesty and integrity. Jimmy also shared that the company will build protocols around working with local partners to make sure the company is involved in the entire execution process for quality control and risk management.

Esports are not something you see every day in the GameFi and DeFi world, but soon you'll have the chance to experience it first hand. Oly Sport has announced that they will be sponsoring the first NFT Esports tournament of the year, which was originally being held for their Vietnamese community in an effort to establish Oly Sport's market position in APAC. The total prize pool is $50,000 - just enough to drum up excitement and give the community a taste of what lies ahead.

It all started with Caster Jay, the new Community Development Director of Oly Sport's Vietnamese Community. He's a former Dota 2 and PUBG Shoutcaster & Streamer, who's well-known for his understanding of the game, in-depth analysis, and his great sense of humor.

Caster Jay decided to reach out to Oly Sport CEO - Jimmy Chan - about holding a tournament on his own for the local community and Jimmy enthusiastically agreed, granting Caster $50,000 in winnings for the tournament, which will be not only the first of the year, but the first for the local community. This $50,000 tourney is expected to start on Jan 20th, along with the Testnet Phase 2.

Covid-19 has had a big impact on the community and was the reason for Jimmy's absence from the Press Conference that recently took place in Vietnam. Jimmy was upset that he wasn't able to attend, but wants the Vietnamese community to know how important they are to Oly Sport and is confident that this tournament is the most effective (and fun!) way to express that.

The prize pool is distributed as following:

First prize: Electric Car that is worth $30,000

Second prize: Emerald NFT Horse Ticket

Third prize: Titanium NFT Horse Ticket

And many more…

Registration now: https://bit.ly/3zRTjq9

The decision to give the Electric Car "VinFast VF e34" is an exciting announcement for anyone in the know. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the VinFast, it's a very well-known car brand in Vietnam and many news & media agencies are even praising it as "the next Tesla". Similar to Oly Sport embarking on a global blockchain venture, Vinfast is also leveraging blockchain technology and NFT as proof of ownership. This forward thinking and use of ground breaking technology is designed to create a uniquely advanced and phenomenal user experience.

Since announcing the Testnet event with the tournament, the excitement has spread to the global community. Users are eagerly waiting to test several new features such as minting NFT, breeding horses and racing tournaments.

Oly Sport is an NFT Metaverse game built with esports structure using blockchain. Digital assets will be backed with real-world land, which has the potential to bring stability to the ecosystem of Oly Sport.

