Olympia Lighting Announces Availability of New UVC Troffers to Minimize the Spread of COVID-19

NORTHVALE, N.J., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Lighting has announced the availability of new UVC troffers. These patent-pending LED troffer light fixtures are designed to help with indoor sanitation. They are perfect for various workplaces, including doctor's offices, hospitals, schools, and more. They help combat the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, with simple On and Off operations for 24/7 use.

Installed UVC Troffer UVC Troffer

Olympia's UVC troffer easily fits into a standard dropped ceiling grid. It is dimmable and has adjustable power and color temperature (CCT) to match the brightness and color scheme of existing light fixtures.

The air travels inside the fixture and is irradiated by UVC light , which is hidden away for human eye safety.

The pandemic has increased the need for sanitation in every facility. Therefore, the ability to achieve a 99.9 percent Virus Reduction is of paramount importance. Olympia's UVC troffers are a part of that solution, and are coming into mass production right now.

It is well known that UV light can sanitize surfaces. Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) is a disinfection method that uses Ultraviolet C (UV-C) light to inactivate microorganisms by disrupting their DNA. Olympia's UVC light fixtures have been shown to reduce 99.9 percent of bacteria, mold and viruses. Their deployment dramatically slows the spread of diseases by attacking them at the very source, while being hidden away from human eyesight.

UVC troffers are a powerful tool to reduce viruses, bacteria, and mold, and improve the air quality in the room, making a facility safer in the face of a pandemic, and can extend to mitigate future diseases as well.

An independent Microbiological Test Laboratory in the USA tested Olympia's UVC Troffer for a 99.9 percent reduction of viruses, mold and bacteria. Additionally, this UVC Air Purifier is Ozone Free compliant.

Olympia's UVC troffer light fixtures are specifically designed to easily fit into a standard dropped ceiling grid, eliminating the need for new infrastructure making them significantly easier to implement.

Olympia's UVC troffer light fixtures are an innovation on a proven concept that can help fight the pandemic and improve sanitation. The troffer lights empower workplaces to aggressively fight sources of infection without complicated logistics or spiraling new costs. UVC troffer lights are a standing proof that necessity is the mother of invention, and innovative technologies can solve new problems in ways that exceed expectations.

Website: https://olympialighting.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/olympialighting

Media Contact:

Ram Shalvi

[email protected]

+1(201)-812-7880

SOURCE Olympia Lighting

