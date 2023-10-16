Olympia Lighting Introduces State-of-the-Art LED Stadium Light Fixtures

NORTHVALE, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Lighting is proud to announce the launch of its cutting-edge LED Stadium Light Fixtures. The company's latest offering is a game-changer for the sports industry, providing bright and efficient lighting for new installations and retrofit projects.

With a range of 300W to 800W and color-correlated temperatures (CCT) from 2,200K to 5,500K, Olympia's LED Stadium Light Fixtures offer high efficacy of up to 167 lm/W. They also come equipped with built-in 20KV/10KA surge protection, providing unparalleled safety and longevity.

"We are thrilled to introduce our LED Stadium Light Fixtures to the market," said [Ram Shalvi], CEO of Olympia Lighting. "Our luminaires are designed to meet the highest standards of performance, efficiency, and durability. They are ideal for sports facilities looking to upgrade their lighting system."

The fixtures operate in a voltage range from 208VAC to 480VAC and have 0 to 10V dimmable integral controls, providing operators with greater control over their lighting system. They are also IP67-rated for damp and wet locations and offer several beam angles, including sharp flood 15° (SF), narrow flood 40° (NF), and medium flood 60° (MF).

Olympia Lighting's LED Stadium Light Fixtures are lightweight and easy to install, making them a preferred choice for both new installations and retrofit projects. With up to a 100,000-hour, 10-year warranty, customers can trust in the reliability and longevity of the product.

For more information on Olympia Lighting's LED Stadium Light Fixtures, please visit OlympiaLighting.com or email [email protected].

About Olympia Lighting

Olympia Lighting is a leading provider of high-quality lighting solutions for a wide range of applications. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, the company designs and manufactures state-of-the-art lighting fixtures that meet the needs of modern industries.

