Olympia Lighting Launches Revolutionary 480Vac Cluster LED Lamps

News provided by

Olympia Lighting

11 Aug, 2023, 08:51 ET

NORTHVALE, N.J., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Lighting, a leading provider of innovative lighting solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its highly anticipated 480Vac Cluster LED Lamps. The new product line ranges from 30W to 500W, equivalent to 150W to 1,500W HID lamps, making them a highly efficient lighting solution for a range of applications.

Designed to fit existing light fixtures with a perfect form factor, these Cluster LED Lamps are suitable for open and enclosed fixtures, providing versatile lighting options for any space. The lamps operate from 208Vac to 480Vac and are equipped with a built-in 20KV/10KA surge protection device (SPD), ensuring long-lasting and reliable performance.

Available in a range of color correlated temperature (CCT) options from 2200K up to 5500K, the 480Vac Cluster LED Lamps provide high-quality lighting with superior color rendering. Olympia Lighting also offers up to a 10-year warranty for the product line, providing peace of mind for customers.

"We are thrilled to launch our new 480Vac Cluster LED Lamps, which offer an energy-efficient and cost-effective solution for our customers," said [Ram Shalvi], CEO of Olympia Lighting. "Our product line is designed to fit seamlessly into existing light fixtures, providing easy installation and maintenance. With our built-in surge protection device and long warranty, customers can trust our products to provide reliable and long-lasting performance."

For more information on Olympia Lighting's 480Vac Cluster LED Lamps, visit OlympiaLighting.com or email [email protected].

About Olympia Lighting

Olympia Lighting is a leading provider of innovative lighting solutions. With a focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, Olympia Lighting offers a range of high-quality products designed to meet the needs of customers across a range of industries.

Media Contact:
Jonathan Shalvi
+1 (551) 209 3304
[email protected]

SOURCE Olympia Lighting

