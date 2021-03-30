Olympia Lighting Releases UVC Wall Mount Air Disinfecting Unit in Response to COVID-19

NORTHVALE, N.Y., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the recent global pandemic, finding ways to keep businesses and organizations as germ-free as possible is essential. For those who are seeking cutting-edge sanitization methods, the UVC Wall Mount Unit is revolutionary. Created by Olympia Lighting Inc., UVC Air Disinfecting systems change how we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The air enters the UVC Wall Mount Unit and travels inside the fixture, irradiated by UVC light, hidden away for human eye safety. Disinfected air exits the unit into the room, Virus-free.

UVC Wall Mount Air Purifier UVC Wall Mount Air Purifier in Barber Shop

The wall-mounted UVC light sanitizer continuously delivers a measured dose of high-powered ultraviolet light to disinfect the surrounding environment. It is a safe way to address the sanitation issues associated with COVID-19. Olympia's UVC LED Wall Unit has been tested and proven to reduce 99.9 percent of airborne viruses, mold, and bacteria, while also being Ozone Free compliant.

Since the UVC light is hidden away from human eyesight, the UVC LED Wall Unit has been deemed safe for an array of public applications and customizable to suit the building's needs in which they are installed. They provide premium sanitation to even the most hard-to-reach areas, making them ideal for high and low-traffic spaces of all kinds.

Additionally, using a UVC Wall Mount Unit also provides seamless installation, improved air quality, hidden away from sight, and 24/7 operation.

UVC lights stand to revolutionize the healthcare realm, with schools, offices, and other public areas consistently exposed to germs and contagious viruses. By simply installing these UVC wall-mounted devices in various areas, they mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 Virus to others in these public areas. Olympia's UVC Wall Mount Unit is a highly cost-effective alternative to other sanitization methods.

Olympia Lighting manufactures and sells industrial-grade UVC LED Fixtures to the commercial, HVAC, and lighting industry. Olympia Lighting is an industry leader, using top-quality UVC LEDs to ensure they are long-lasting and optimally efficient. Olympia's UVC LED Lights also come with an up to 30,000 hours, 5-Year Manufacturer's Warranty, backed by their Local Service in the USA.

