NORTHVALE, N.J., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Lighting, a leader in the LED technology industry, is proud to introduce its all-encompassing LED range designed to seamlessly replace the Complete HID Lamp range. This expansive product line provides solutions from 50 to 1,500 Watts. Targeting both Metal Halide and High-Pressure Sodium Lamp consumers, Olympia's LEDs operate in a voltage range from 120Vac to 480Vac, packaged in an impressively compact and optimal size, simplifying the switch for customers everywhere.

Olympia Lighting Unveils Comprehensive LED Solutions Set to Revolutionize the Lighting Industry

Olympia's Cluster LED Lamps are tailored to fit Open and Enclosed Fixtures with precision. These lamps are fortified with a robust 20KV/10KA Surge Protection Device (SPD) and offer a versatile range of color temperatures from a cozy 2200K to a radiant 5500K.

Protected under a USA patent, the CL-250W is Olympia's testament to innovation and efficiency. With an impressive power of 165 Lumens per Watt and Flux of over 41,500 Lumens, this lamp is an optimal retrofit for 1,000W Metal Halide or High-Pressure Sodium Lamps. Customers can also benefit from the convenience of same-day shipping for the CL-250W, dispatched directly from Olympia's USA warehouse.

Olympia Lighting reinforces its commitment to quality and longevity by backing its products with an unparalleled 50,000-hour, 5-year warranty.

About Olympia Lighting

Olympia Lighting is at the forefront of the LED technology industry, dedicated to providing efficient and innovative lighting solutions to a global customer base. Its comprehensive product range, backed by unwavering quality and service, sets it apart in the lighting world. For more information or to explore the full range of products, please visit the official website at www.OlympiaLighting.com or send an email inquiry to [email protected].

