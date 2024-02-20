Olympia Lighting Unveils Cutting-Edge High Mast Roadway and Area Luminaire, Harnessing the Latest in High-Efficiency LED Technology

NORTHVALE, N.J., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Lighting announces the launch of their innovative High Mast Shoebox, setting new standards in the commercial LED lighting sector. These advanced luminaires combine remarkable efficiency, robust durability, and versatile functionality to meet diverse lighting needs.

Peak Efficiency and Performance

Olympia Lighting Olympia Lighting

Central to this launch is the High Mast Roadway and Area Luminaire, boasting an efficacy of 186 Lumens per Watt. Capable of outputting up to 83,000 Lumens with options up to 450W, these fixtures provide superior illumination while conserving energy. Their broad voltage range (120Vac to 480Vac) and built-in 20KV/10KA Surge Protection Device (SPD) ensure versatile and safe operation.

Adaptable Design

Offering Color Temperatures from 3,000K to 5,500K and various IESNA Light Distributions, these fixtures cater to different lighting preferences and applications, from roadways to commercial areas.

Durability and Compliance

Crafted with corrosion-resistant aluminum and rated for damp and wet locations, these luminaires promise longevity, supported by a 50,000-hour lifespan and a 5-Year Warranty. They also comply with DOT standards, emphasizing Olympia Lighting's commitment to quality and environmental responsibility.

Illuminate with Confidence

Ram Shalvi, CEO at Olympia Lighting stated, "Our High Mast Shoebox Fixtures represent our dedication to innovation in LED technology. We're thrilled to offer a product that not only meets but exceeds our customers' expectations in performance and sustainability."

About Olympia Lighting

Olympia Lighting, a leader in commercial LED lighting, specializes in high-quality, energy-efficient solutions, known for innovation and a customer-centric approach. With years of industry experience, Olympia Lighting continues to pave the way in LED technology. For more information on how these lighting solutions can transform your space, please visit www.OlympiaLighting.com or reach out to [email protected] .

