Olympia Lighting's UVC Linear LED Strips are now ETL Classified for UL 2043

NORTHVALE, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Lighting's UVC Linear LED Stripes earned a classification for UL 2043, as well as a Plenum Rating. Olympia is an industry leader that consistently creates products and parts that can be used to improve the quality of existing and up-and-coming machinery.

More About the New Classification

Olympia LED Strips Olympia LED Strip Set Up

For those who are unfamiliar, the "UL 2043" is a Fire Test Plan for Heat & Visible Smoke that is required for Devices mounted inside HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) Systems. Olympia's UVC Linear LED Strips have Passed the UL 2043 Test and are "Plenum Rated" This means they are safe for use inside HVAC Air Handling Units (AHUs). Olympia's UVC LED strips can officially be utilized by companies that are creating the HVAC Units.

The UVC LED strip light was given the official seal of approval from Intertek, a third-party laboratory. The UVC led strip lights now include the ETL Mark or seal of approval on packages, which ensures they are of superior quality. The germicidal led strip is ideal as it helps to reduce the spread of germs and pathogens. This also means that the UVC LED products meet the requirements for Fire Test Plan for Heat & Visible Smoke and more.

About Olympia Lighting Inc.

Olympia Lighting Inc. is an innovative LED lighting company located in Northvale, NJ. Specializing in industrial-grade LED and fixtures of all kinds, Olympia Lighting Inc. continues to lead the industry in a way that fuels innovation and development of premium-quality products. Offering a variety of energy-efficient LED lighting alternatives to metal halide and high-pressure sodium lamps and fixtures, Olympia Lighting Inc. has become a go-to vendor for all things LED-related. Their extensive product line includes a wide range of LED Retrofit lamps and lighting fixtures, solar area lights, and street light fixtures. As an LED retrofit company, they also offer superior alternatives to 50W to 1500W metal halide, mercury vapor, and high and low-pressure sodium lamps. As a member of the International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA), all of Olympia's products and designs are guaranteed to meet, or exceed, all American safety standards. Those seeking premium-level LED lighting vendors should contact Olympia Lighting Inc. today.

Website: https://olympialighting.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/olympialighting

Contact:

Jonathan Shalvi

+1 (201) 812 7880

[email protected]

SOURCE Olympia Lighting, Inc.