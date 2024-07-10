Olympian and Four-time NBA Champion Tony Parker Named as Face of Alibaba.com's Olympic Games Paris 2024 Campaign

The basketball legend-turned-entrepreneur will front Alibaba.com's campaign—"Same Player, New Game"—for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 alongside two other sporting stars who are also winning in business

PARIS, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce, today announced Tony Parker as a Global Ambassador for its "Same Player, New Game" creative campaign for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Alibaba.com is the Official E-Commerce Services Partner of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

As the world's only truly global, multi-sport athletics competition, the Olympic Games brings together over 200 countries in more than 300 events. Just as the Olympic Games reaches a global audience, Alibaba.com—which connects B2B buyers and suppliers from over 200 countries and regions and offers services and business tools to enable businesses to discover products, find suppliers and place orders quickly—serves as a hub for ambitious individuals to go for gold in the world of commerce.

Alibaba.com's Global Ambassador, Tony Parker, is a two-time Olympian who reached the quarterfinals of Men's Basketball with France at the Olympic Games Rio 2016. Regarded as a legend of his sport, Tony is a four-time winner of the NBA and has been featured in the NBA All-Star team six times. However, Tony's successful career goes beyond his sporting accomplishments. Since retiring from the game, he has become a serial entrepreneur and investor who has successfully bridged the divide between sports and business.

Reflecting this sentiment, the "Same Player, New Game" campaign will raise awareness of the opportunities for athletes and Olympians to transition from sporting success to entrepreneurship. As a Global Ambassador, Tony will highlight the ease at which aspiring entrepreneurs—including athletes and former athletes—can set up their own businesses, establish supply chains with buyers and sellers from around the globe, and drive long-term growth through Alibaba.com.

In the campaign, Tony will be joined by Simona Galik Moore, a former Women's Tennis Association professional, and Elias Schwärzler, the adrenaline-chasing mountain biker who—since 2022—has held the Guinness World Record for "Fastest Bicycle Towed by a Motorcycle." Like Tony, both athletes have gone on to achieve success outside of sports. In 2020, Simona launched a professional pickleball brand driving interest in one of the most exciting new sports. Meanwhile, Elias is the founder and owner of a specialist mountain biking clothing brand and mountain biking academy. Both use Alibaba.com as an integral part of their businesses to source new products, forge new partnerships, and support growth. Each will also share more details of their journey from sporting stars to entrepreneurs in the run-up to the Games, including at a high-profile press event scheduled to take place on July 31 in Paris.

Over the coming weeks, fans can also expect to see Alibaba.com's Global Ambassadors featured in the run-up to and during the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Launching this month, the three Global Ambassadors will star in a new brand campaign[1] highlighting Alibaba.com's innovative approach to business.

Liz Wang, Global Head of Marketing, Alibaba.com, said: "To reach the pinnacle of your sport, you need to be self-motivated, disciplined, resilient and competitive—all traits that are also needed to be a successful entrepreneur. Tony Parker, Simona Galik Moore and Elias Schwärzler are inspiring examples of the transition from sports to business, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Alibaba.com team during the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to put a spotlight on the business opportunities available to former professional sportspeople, and how platforms such as Alibaba.com can help turn their entrepreneurial ambitions into reality."

Tony Parker said: "Since retiring from professional sport, I've focused all my energy on running my own businesses. I'm a regular buyer on Alibaba.com and have seen first-hand the huge value that can be created by connecting with suppliers and efficiently sourcing products through its innovative digital platform. Now, in my role as an ambassador for Alibaba.com, I will use my personal experience to help other athletes embark upon their entrepreneurial journeys and enjoy a successful second career."

Alibaba.com is a Worldwide Olympic Partner of the Olympic Games for e-commerce platform services. This partnership is part of Alibaba Group's Olympic Partner (TOP) program with the International Olympic Committee, which started in 2017 when Alibaba Group became the official "Cloud Services" and "E-Commerce Platform Services" Partner for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce that serves buyers and suppliers from over 200 countries and regions around the world. It is engaged in services covering various aspects of commerce, including providing businesses with tools that help them reach a global audience for their products and helping buyers discover products, find suppliers and place orders online fast and efficiently. Alibaba.com is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

