Olympian And Two Time World Champion Jeff "LEFT HOOK" Lacy Files $519 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against RaceTrac Petroleum For Trademark Infringement

Alleging that Georgia's RaceTrac Petroleum, Inc. engaged in "trademark infringement and unlawful competition" for launching and selling a "LEFT HOOK" energy drink beginning in the summer of 2013, Lacy is seeking damages of $519,786,000 as well as the removal of the drink from the marketplace.

In the lawsuit filed by attorney Luke Anderson, Lacy and his co-plaintiff, manager Clay Dustin, state that, "Mr. Lacy never authorized RaceTrac to use the "LEFT HOOK" mark for its energy drink or otherwise. Accordingly, in March 2016 Mr. Lacy notified RaceTrac that its use of the "LEFT HOOK" mark infringed his trademark rights. With full knowledge of Mr. Lacy's superior rights to the "LEFT HOOK" mark RaceTrac had the option of conforming its unlawful conduct by voluntarily ceasing its infringement. RaceTrac choose not to. Instead RaceTrac showed absolute disregard for Mr. Lacy's rights and the impact that its unlawful actions had on him and the "LEFT HOOK" mark by continuing its unlawful infringement unabated."

A member of the 2000 United States Olympic team, Lacy, 40, is a two-time world champion, holding the IBF super middleweight world title in 2004, IBO super middleweight world title in 2005, and successfully defended them four times. Recently featured in EA Sports video games Fight Night, Boxing Scene magazine, Talent Rater feature story scheduled for June 2018, and currently negotiating for commentating major boxing events through CBS Sports, HBO and Showtime and the U.S. Olympic boxing scheduled for 2020, Lacy has continued his presence and passion in and out of the ring.

Many boxing and Olympian fans who frequently shop RaceTrac convenience stores have expressed confusion in purchasing "LEFT HOOK" energy drink and have stated that their belief was the product was Jeff "LEFT HOOK" Lacy's energy drink. One customer who purchased the energy drink stated she had visited RaceTrac after a Jeff "LEFT HOOK" Lacy boxing match in Florida and bought the product because she thought it was the product of Jeff "LEFT HOOK" Lacy. Many other fans of Jeff "LEFT HOOK" Lacy have contacted him to state they too were drinking his energy drink via social media.

