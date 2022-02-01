Olympian Backflips into Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world looks to Beijing for the Winter Olympics, fans of figure skating will be looking to Chaparral Ice & Field at The Crossover. The venue will host Olympian Surya Bonaly in a series of events on February 12, 2022.

The French skater, most known for her backflip, will visit Chaparral Ice in conjunction with a book tour for her new release. Bonaly is a three-time Olympian, three-time World silver medalist, five-time European champion, and nine-time French national champion.

Olympian Surya Bonaly

Her new biography, "Fearless Heart", released in the U.S. last month. It is an illustrated children's book about strength and perseverance in the face of adversity. A skater decades before her time, Bonaly was often doubted for her skating style and unconventional technique, but she remained true to herself and became a legend. Thirty years later, other skaters are only now achieving some of her most daring, technical moves.

Her iconic backflip performed at the 1998 Olympics in Nagano, Japan is one of the most memorable Olympic moments in figure skating. She is the only figure skater to land a backflip, with a full split in the air, on one blade. Although Bonaly retired her backflip after over 20 years of professionally performing it around the world, she will share her joy of moving across the ice and feeling free and fearless during a small group skating session at Chaparral Ice.

"We are very excited to have such a major figure for skating in the rink and sharing her passion and joy with the next generation. Both children and adults will find her enthusiasm contagious and her story inspiring," said Mitch Sanik, the COO of Chaparral Ice & Field. "She is a true role model."

The gathering at the arena will give attendees a chance to genuinely interact with a world champion skater who left her mark on Olympic figure skating. Bonaly will read her book at 1:00pm, followed by a public book signing at 3:00pm, and a small group skating session with the skater will follow.

Please contact the arena for further information.

Chaparral Ice has served the people of Austin for over 26 years. Hosting over 150,000 visitors annually through diverse programming and activities, the company's two arenas are the keystone to ice sports in central Texas. With a mission to improve physical literacy throughout the Lone Star state, their second location opened in 2020 in Cedar Park, Texas, with an innovative approach to the future of ice arenas. Complete with indoor and outdoor turf, the space hosts Taekwondo, gymnastics, batting cages, soccer, lacrosse and even cricket, in addition to traditional ice sports. Chaparral Ice can be found on Facebook and Instagram, as well as their corporate website, www.ChaparralIce.com.

Contact:

Meg A. Watt, Publicist, Allogi

(917)765-1990

Peter Biver, Figure Skating Director, Chaparral Ice

(512) 252-8500 x290

SOURCE Chaparral Ice