Olympian Ben Kanute Defends His Title And Wins 2018 Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon™

Top Finishers:

First Place: Ben Kanute, Phoenix, AZ, 2:00:49

Sarah Haskins, St. Louis, MO, 2:15:46 Second Place: Cameron Dye, Boulder, CO 2:00:56

Alicia Kaye, Clermont, FL, 2:16:01 Third Place: Jason West, Philadelphia, PA, 2:01:55

Lauren Goss, Boulder, CO, 2:20:05

"The weather was great and the San Francisco Bay was unusually calm which made for a really fast swim," said 2018 Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon Winner Ben Kanute. "I had to grind the whole race with Cam on my heels. The Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon is a hard course and definitely a bucket list race. I love this race and I love this city."

Kanute had to hold off last year's second place finisher Cameron Dye to secure his win. He was first out of the water, followed by Dye, who stayed on his heels the entire race. Haskins dominated the women's pro division, even after sitting out for a one-minute penalty for getting on her bike before completely crossing the line in transition.

Stanford University took first place in the Muscle Milk Collegiate Escape with a finishing time of 2:37:49. Racers representing more than 56 countries, Racers from 18 to 89-years-old and a number of physically challenged athletes participated in the triathlon.

"I was thrilled with my performance today, making this my second Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon win," said 2018 Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon Champion Sarah Haskins. "This is one of my favorite venues of all time, I love everything about this race, especially the crowds cheering along the course!"

The Escape from Alcatraz™ Triathlon's official sponsors include: Actelion, CYTOMAX ® , HOKA ONE ONE, Hornblower Cruises & Events, Lluvia H20, MUSCLE MILK® and TYR. The Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon is owned and produced by IMG with race direction provided in part by Premier Event Management. For more information and full race results, visit www.escapealcatraztri.com or follow @escapealcatraztri on Instagram, @escapealcatraz on Twitter and www.facebook.com/EscapeAlcatrazTri on Facebook.

