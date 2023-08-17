Olympian Naomi Van Den Broeck Partners with Vinco Performance

Van den Broeck selects Vinco Performance as her renewable eyewear of choice and unveils her new Amazonite signature model.

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Vinco Performance, the world's first renewable performance eyewear brand, announced a partnership with Olympic Track & Field athlete Naomi Van den Broeck. In anticipation of her participation in the Budapest World Athletics Championships, Van den Broeck's Amazonite signature model is now available.

Vinco Performance sustainable eyewear signature edition, Amazonite. Worn by Olympian Track & Field athlete and Vinco ambassador, Naomi Van den Broeck. Vinco Performance is the world’s first renewable performance eyewear brand, with frames that are manufactured from Lignatura™, a proprietary renewable material that replaces fossil-fuel-based plastics.

As an Olympian and National Record holder, Van den Broeck is dedicated to the pursuit of speed and performance at the highest level. Her partnership with Vinco Performance is a perfect alignment of values. Van den Broeck is an advocate for sustainability and shares the belief that performance is only pure when achieved in harmony with nature.

"I am very excited to represent Vinco and share my new Amazonite signature model with the world. I am proud to run with a brand that offers a premium performance product that is sourced from renewable materials. The light-weight bio-resin frames feel like you're wearing nothing, and I am a huge fan of the adjustable temple tips which allow me to firmly secure the eyewear during explosive plyometrics, drills and races. I can't wait to see fellow athletes and fans wearing Vinco on and off the track." - Naomi Van den Broeck, Olympic Track & Field Athlete

"Naomi has shown throughout her athletic career that she leans into whatever competitive challenge she sets her mind to. I know that she also strongly believes in Vinco's commitment to producing eyewear products with the lowest possible impact on our planet. This alignment and shared vision is what truly makes our collaboration genuine. Naomi embodies the spirit of the Vinco Performance brand. We are excited for her success in Budapest!" - Ian Hamilton, Vinco Performance Founder

Rooted in the belief that performance and sustainability should always run together, Vinco frames are manufactured from Lignatura™, a proprietary renewable material that replaces fossil-fuel-based plastics. Lignatura™ is a carbon-neutral ultra-resilient bio-resin derived from Fir and Beech tree compounds, harvested from Finnish forests. Renewable and rebuildable, when Vinco frames reach their end of life, Vinco encourages returns and will rebuild, replace or recycle them.

About Vinco Performance: Founded in 2021, Vinco is reinventing sports eyewear by means of essentialist design and renewable material innovation.

