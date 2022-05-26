Olympians and World Champions Lead Field of Professional Triathletes Set to Compete in 2022 Escape from Alcatraz™ Triathlon

Four-time Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon Champion Kanute returns to defend his title this year. He represented the United States in the 2016 Olympics and recently took first place in the 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 California, second place in the 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 Texas and third place in the 2022 Clash Miami.

"Winning my fourth straight win was special and now having the opportunity to go for a fifth seems unreal," said Kanute. "I cherish every Escape win and never take them for granted as this can be an unforgiving course. Escape is one of my favorite races and it is even more special this year since my dad, brother and coach are all racing!"

The field also includes 2016 Escape from Alcatraz Champion Holly Lawrence (GBR). Lawrence returns after placing second in the 2021 Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon. She is also a 14-time IRONMAN 70.3 Champion and the 2016 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion. She recently took first place in the 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 Des Moines and third place in the 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 California.

Jason West (USA) returns to attempt to overcome Kanute, after placing second in last year's Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon. West recently took first place in the 2022 Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship Chattanooga, first place in the 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 Memphis and first place in the 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 Des Moines.

Returning for her third Escape, Jackie Hering (USA) will attempt to move up the podium after placing third in last year's Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon. Five-time 70.3 Champion, Hering recently took first place in the 2022 Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship Chattanooga, first place in the 2022 Clash Daytona and second place in the 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 Memphis.

The pros will join 2,000 amateur triathletes for this annual event. The full list of professional triathletes set to compete in the 2022 Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon and stake their claim in the $50,000 prize purse includes:

Women:

Holly Lawrence (GBR)

Jackie Hering (USA)

Jodie Stimpson (GBR)

Daniel Lewis (GBR)

Megan Foley (USA)

Ginger Howell (USA)

Men:

Ben Kanute (USA)

Jason West (USA)

Ben Hoffman (USA)

Eric Lagerstrom (USA)

Brent McMahon (CAN)

Gregory Harper (USA)

John Dahlz (USA)

Austin Hindman (USA)

Triathletes will hit the water at 7:15 a.m. to embark on a challenging 1.5-mile swim from Alcatraz Island to the shoreline of Marina Green, an 18-mile twisting bike ride through the Presidio, and an 8-mile trail run out to Baker Beach and up the infamous 200-plus step Sand Ladder. To finish the race, triathletes will follow a path back under the Golden Gate Bridge, pass Crissy Field and finish on the grass at Marina Green. Fans can experience the excitement at Marina Green, where the swim exit, athlete transition area and finish line are easily visible. This year's event will also feature the 2022 Escape Aquathlon on Saturday, June 4. For additional information, visit www.EscapeAlcatrazTri.com or follow @EscapeAlcatrazTri on Instagram and Twitter and www.facebook.com/EscapeAlcatrazTri on Facebook.

