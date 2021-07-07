Olympians Kristin Armstrong And Ariel Torres Surprise Shoppers From High-Tech Gym Behind The Supermarket Milk Section

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever wonder what really goes on behind the milk fridge at your local grocery? Spoiler: It's not just store clerks stocking shelves. Several unsuspecting shoppers at an Albertsons supermarket in Boise, Idaho were recently in for a shock when they ventured into the dairy section to buy milk. What happens next may surprise you, and it was all caught on hidden cameras thanks to got milk?.

You're Gonna Need Milk for That The Fridge

The filmed stunt aptly titled The Fridge captures the exact moment local shoppers reach into the dairy cooler to grab a carton of milk, only to come face-to-face with a spacious high-tech gym. That's right… with the help of Albertsons' store crew, got milk? built a gym – yes, a gym – behind the milk fridge. What's more, in the conspicuously sleek fitness center were best-in-class athletes 2021 Olympian Ariel Torres and three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong. Beyond leaving customers rolling in the (milk) aisles, the awesome, real-life stunt also underscores the important relationship between real, delicious dairy milk and athletic performance.

For centuries, milk has been fueling athletes like Torres and Armstrong, neither of whom are strangers to intense training. Torres, a karate champion and first-time Olympian, will debut his sport at this year's Tokyo Games, where karate will be on the schedule for the first time in the sporting event's history. Torres is quick to point out the important role milk plays in his strict training regimen. "When I need to rehydrate and build muscle, I drink milk," says the 23-year-old Florida native. "It's as simple as that."

Armstrong is a retired three-time U.S. Olympic Gold Medal cyclist who still relies on milk for its natural combination of nutrients. "Milk has been part of my athletic regimen for decades," says the 47-year-old Boise native. "Beyond being delicious, it aids in muscle repair, promotes rehydration and replenishment, and supports immune health and strong bones. Even though my Olympic career is behind me, I drink milk every day to reap the benefits of its potent nutritional package. And I always encourage my son to do the same."

got milk? debuted its You're Gonna Need Milk For That campaign back in May to celebrate game-changing news for milk. Long recognized as a powerhouse beverage that delivers nine essential nutrients including calcium, vitamin A, vitamin D and protein, recent findings confirm milk is also a good or excellent source of four more nutrients: potassium*, zinc, selenium and iodine. With a natural nutrient combination not found in formulated sports drinks, milk is the beverage of choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts of all ages, with protein to build lean muscle, calcium to support strong bones, and so much more.

"The Fridge is only the latest chapter in an ongoing story," says Yin Woon Rani, CEO of MilkPEP. "Each chapter of the 'You're Gonna Need Milk For That' campaign will emphasize the clear connection between milk and superior athletic performance. The image of Olympians training behind the dairy fridge perfectly illustrates milk's surprisingly powerful nutrient package. We hope this stunt opens eyes and minds, inspiring athletes of all ages to think about milk in a whole new way."

The first installment of the "You're Gonna Need Milk For That" campaign was a thrilling two-minute film called The Wall, which starred elite sports climber and avid milk drinker Kai Lightner. Now followed by The Fridge, wonder what athletic stunts got milk? has in store next?

