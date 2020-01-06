Olympians Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky Join Team Panasonic at CES 2020 to Announce Partnership to Empower Youth

Also joining Team Panasonic are 15-time world champion and five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky; Lex Gillette, four-time Paralympic silver medalist in the long jump and motivational speaker; and Japanese-American Olympic hopeful Sakura Kokumai, seven-time USA national karate champion. With a deep respect for moving forward, inspiring change, growth, innovation and social good, Phelps, Ledecky, Gillette, and Kokumai, are a natural fit for Panasonic.

Together with Panasonic, their shared social purpose is simple but powerful: inspire today's youth to dream big and to work hard to make those dreams come true.

"I am honored to join Team Panasonic, a brand that reflects my philosophy and mission to promote healthy living and the pursuit of dreams," Phelps said. "I appreciate Panasonic's long-standing commitment to social responsibility with a priority of creating solutions that address today's societal needs."

Partnering to Power Student Goals and STEM Skills

As part of the partnership, Panasonic will support the expansion of new locations of the Michael Phelps Foundation signature program – IM – at local Boys & Girls Clubs, which has reached over 30,000 children with its water safety, healthy living and goal-setting curriculum.

Additionally, Panasonic will sponsor Ledecky's new STEM education program, where students will explore careers in science, technology, engineering and math through a digital course. Over the next five years, 1.4 million new computer science jobs will need to be filled in the United States – but there are only about 400,000 computer science students in that employment pipeline, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Currently, there are over 500,000 vacant tech jobs.

"I am delighted and honored that Panasonic shares my values regarding education and has generously chosen to sponsor this initiative," said Ledecky, who was recognized as the Division I Academic All-American of the Year during her sophomore year at Stanford University.

Panasonic has long invested in programs and institutions that support the development of students, youth and tomorrow's workforce. For example, in Newark, NJ, home of Panasonic's North American headquarters, high school students intern at the company during the school year, gaining real-world experience in the corporate environment while applying tech skills in support of business projects. Also, Hussmann, a Panasonic company, together with a leading technical school, runs TechX, a program that helps meet the demand for trained refrigeration technicians by offering a free eight-week training program that creates a path toward a well-paying career. Most recently, the Panasonic Foundation launched "Coding as a Second Language" computer coding academies in collaboration with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, which introduces and teaches computer programming to Latino youth.. The program makes pathways in tech accessible to underrepresented minorities and transforms communities by providing access to technology where there is otherwise little available.

"Through Panasonic products and solutions, as well as our philanthropic work and investments, we are committed to creating a better life, a better world," Sallata said. "Contributing to society has been part of Panasonic's culture for a century. It's who we are but developing the next generation of skilled workers is also essential to our success as a tech company and will enable us to continue to address some of society's biggest issues. We're proud to have Team Panasonic's help in this most important effort."

Team Panasonic Will Visit the Panasonic Booth at CES

During CES, both Phelps and Ledecky will participate in Panasonic Tech Talks, a series of succinct and insightful discussions with some of the brightest minds and passionate advocates in their respective fields. For the full schedule of Panasonic Tech Talks, which will also be live-streamed, please visit: https://www.panasonic.com/CES.

Panasonic's #whatmovesus digital and social marketing campaign

The company's new digital storytelling campaign #whatmovesus embraces the spirit of changing the world through purpose-driven technologies. From showcasing Panasonic employees inspired to create the electric vehicle of the future one battery at a time, to those working on renewable energy and volunteering in the community, the creative campaign seeks to expose Millennials and Gen Z generations to Panasonic – a company focused on providing integrated technology solutions to businesses and governments that allow them to offer better experiences to their customers and people they serve.

