Olympian's Poignant Book, King Here, Shows the Inspiring Power of Faith Despite Suffering the Tragic Loss of Her Dad To Opioid Addiction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trish Porter Topmiller knows of the discipline, sacrifice, and hard work it takes to succeed in life. She is a world record-holding athlete who participated in the Olympics. She also knows it takes faith to move forward in the face of obstacles and adverse conditions. Trish desperately called upon her faith to help her father, once a successful businessman and adventurist, who fell under the spell of depression and opioid addiction. He took his life at age 82.

In a new book penned by Trish, King Here: Never Too Old, Too Rich, or Too Anything to Meet Jesus, the story of her dad, Chuck King is told, providing insights on how anyone could fall on hard times and how difficult it is to make a comeback. Trish helped him turn to God, something he'd shunned his whole life. But in the last year of his life he began to come out of his dark hole with the help of faith and family, but his death ultimately proved just how difficult that road back really was.

King Here, is not only about finding faith and hope, but about the strength and courage it takes to handle what comes our way. From 2012-2017, Trish was confronted with the loss of her husband, Pat, of 20 years, and her son, Connor, 15. They perished in an airplane accident. A few years later her stepmother died at age 60 after a battle with addiction. A year after, her father overdosed after a long bout with depression and addiction.

Trish shows us:

How even the wealthiest, most successful, and happiest people can fall into depression or addiction.

In honor of National Recovery Month this September, she shares why we need to do more to fight addiction in seniors.

How one can find faith, the power of prayer, and a relationship with God even later in their life, no matter their circumstances.

What we should do when seeking to help an opioid-addicted family member or friend.

"He was a man who'd achieved so much, yet now he felt he had no purpose. He had no hope," said Trish, just before he turned to God. "We too often think, and act, like people are too old, rich, or addicted to meet Jesus, but we forget that we serve a loving and powerful God. We can't lose hope that others can find a way back."

