Olympic Gold Medalist Brittney Reese to Host 'Gold Medal Mixer Series' at U.S. Track and Field Trials

EUGENE, Ore., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brittney Reese, the revered three-time Olympic Medalist and seven-time World Athletics Long Jump Champion will be hosting the first ever "Gold Medal Mixer." The series of events will coincide with the U.S. Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon at the Graduate Hotel in Downtown Eugene on Sunday, June 23 and Friday, June 28.

Brittney Reese will host the first-ever Gold Medal Mixer series event at the U.S. Track and Field trials in Eugene Oregon on June 23 and June 28. Brittney Reese earned a silver medal in the Long Jump at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Gold Medal Mixer will feature a series of unique activations and events designed to engage spectators and athletes, offering them a chance to immerse themselves in the world of elite athletics and foster relationships with new connections.

Some brand partners for the event include MILLIONS, Sour Strips, Wyatt Creative Hospitality, Wealth Garden Entertainment, The Magic Boost, Disrupt & Elevate, Ossa Collective, Go Big Strategies, Sovereign Brands product line including McQueen & the Violet Fog, Bumbu, T10 Bespoke and Luc Belaire.

After sitting out of the Diamond League due to changes made to the Long Jump event final during her final outdoor season in 2021, Reese has been a pioneer in creating new opportunities for athletes in the sport and shedding light on the hardships faced by unsponsored athletes.

Through this event, Reese aims to bring athletes, fans and the sporting community together in a celebration of the hard work the athletes have put in over the past four years to compete in the U.S. Track and Field Trials.

"The Gold Medal Mixer is a chance to connect the past, present, and future of track and field," Reese said. "It's about celebrating the incredible talent of all the athletes and allow athletes to build connections to support their careers and develop their personal brands all while giving the fans who support us a chance to be closer to the action."

Wyatt Creative Hospitality and Wealth Garden Entertainment are proud to partner in delivering exceptional branded experiences, activations, and events throughout the trials. The collaboration promises to enhance the excitement and engagement for fans and athletes attending the trials, ensuring a memorable and high-quality experience.

The series will kick off on June 23 at the Graduate Hotel in Downtown Eugene. Limited sponsorship opportunities are still available.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Matthew Ho

Director of Public Relations

[email protected]

626-272-3020

SOURCE Brittney Reese