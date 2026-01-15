Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Thomas Joins Athletes for Hope Athlete Leadership Council

Thomas joins fellow Olympic gold medalists Stephen Curry, Katie Ledecky, Nathan Chen, and Elena Delle Donne on AFH's Athlete Leadership Council

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of America's most celebrated track stars, Gabby Thomas, is stepping into a new lane of leadership off the track. Today, Athletes for Hope (AFH) announced that the three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas joins Stephen Curry, Katie Ledecky, Nathan Chen, and Elena Delle Donne on the organization's Athlete Leadership Council. Thomas' new role follows in the footsteps of Jackie Joyner-Kersee, a founding athlete of Athletes for Hope alongside Olympic icons Muhammad Ali, Mia Hamm, and Andre Agassi.

With global attention building toward Milan-Cortina 2026 and LA28, Thomas is using her platform to highlight the importance of giving back and inspire others to do so, drawing on the role community has played throughout her career and her desire to make a lasting difference in the lives of others.

"Sport has given me so much, and community has always been at the heart of my journey," said Thomas. "Working with Athletes for Hope is an opportunity for me to give back and use my platform to show how sports can make a difference in the lives of others by turning passion into impact."

In joining Athletes for Hope, Thomas will champion the organization's CHAMPS program. CHAMPS is a school-based program that uses sport to promote mental and physical wellness, leadership, and daily movement among underserved elementary school students. Each month, the program impacts over 318,000 kids across more than 1,300 schools nationwide. Led by professional, Olympic, Paralympic, and collegiate athletes, CHAMPS connects students with athlete mentors and an expert-designed curriculum that builds healthy habits, confidence, and mind-body connection.

"Gabby brings extraordinary credibility as a world-class athlete and leader who understands the power of service," said Jason Belinkie, CEO of Athletes for Hope. "Her commitment to inspiring the next generation will help us expand the reach and impact of our CHAMPS program, empowering young people to build confidence, leadership skills, and lifelong healthy habits."

Thomas will begin her work with Athletes for Hope immediately, supporting the organization's CHAMPS program through youth-focused engagement, athlete mentorship initiatives, and community-based programming designed to make a lasting impact in the lives of students and athletes.

About Athletes for Hope

Founded in 2006 by Muhammad Ali, Mia Hamm, Andre Agassi, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Alonzo Mourning, Jeff Gordon, Warrick Dunn and 5 other legendary athletes. AFH educates, encourages, and empowers professional, Olympic, Paralympic, college and high school athletes to find their philanthropic passions and volunteer with community organizations and schools across the U.S. AFH is now led by the next generation of athlete leaders, including Stephen Curry, Katie Ledecky, Nathan Chen, and Elena Delle Donne, and has become the largest athlete-led sports non-profit in the U.S. with thousands of athlete members. Our core programs focus on underserved youth physical activity, leadership, mental health, positively impacting more than 318,000 underserved students every month.

