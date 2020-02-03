Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton Releases Children's Book to Help Parents Talk to Kids about Cancer

"I am thrilled to release Fritzy Finds A Hat to help families across the country broach a difficult conversation about an illness that affects us all," said Scott Hamilton, who survived testicular cancer in 1997. "This story comes from a very personal place for me—I was just 18 years old when my own mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. I know what it means to be in a family facing cancer both as a child and also as a parent. I hope this book provides support for parents navigating, arguably, the most difficult conversation they could ever have with their young children."

Fritzy Finds a Hat tells the story of a young boy searching for the perfect hat for his mother to wear to her treatment sessions for cancer. Hamilton collaborates with his long-time friend and 3-time Grammy award winner Brad Paisley, who provided all of the hat illustrations in the book.

Published in coordination with Forefront Books, Fritzy Finds a Hat is launching on the 4th to commemorate World Cancer Day. This international day of awareness is led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to raise awareness about cancer and to encourage cancer prevention, detection and treatments. There were nearly 1.8 million new cancer diagnoses in the U.S. in 2019, according to the American Cancer Society.

Fritzy Finds a Hat is a publishing partnership between the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation and Moffitt Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in Tampa, FL, where Hamilton serves on the Board of Advisors. Proceeds from the book will benefit vital cancer research through the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation and at Moffitt Cancer Center, as well as Moffitt's Families First program. Families First helps families and their children adjust to the many changes that occur when a parent has cancer.

Fritzy Finds a Hat is now available for purchase online with Amazon, Barnes & Nobles and Target, and is also available Barnes & Nobles and Target stores nationwide.

About Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation:

The Scott Hamilton Cancer Alliance for Research Education and Survivorship (CARES) Foundation is a not-for-profit 501 c (3) dedicated to changing the future of cancer by funding advanced, innovative research that treats the cancer while sparing the patient. Figure skating icon and cancer survivor Scott Hamilton created the CARES Foundation to link arms with the cancer community, ask questions, and work to improve cancer treatment, in hopes of improving outcomes and quality of life for the next person diagnosed with cancer and their family. Believing that together it's possible to turn cancer upside down™, in the same way that Hamilton captured the adoration of crowds with his jaw-dropping backflips, his Foundation has been entertaining people around the nation at fundraisers bring people together to make a difference for those living with cancer. For more information please call 844-SCOTT84, visit www.scottcares.org and follow @teamscottcares on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Moffitt Cancer Center

Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt's scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt is a Top 10 cancer hospital and has been nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report since 1999. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488), visit MOFFITT.org, and follow Moffitt on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

