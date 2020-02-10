Olympic Gold Medalist to Speak at SDSU's Women in Entrepreneurship and Leadership Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University (SDSU) will host the 4th annual Women in Entrepreneurship & Leadership forum on February 27 with nine-time Olympic medal winner, Allyson Felix, serving as keynote speaker. This year's event will focus on developing SDSU students and other budding businesswomen into the female leaders of the future by offering interactive panel sessions, workshops and presentations by women who are high-level corporate managers or organizational founders.

Felix, with six gold medals and three silver medals, is the most decorated female athlete in the history of U.S. Olympic track and field. Her presentation titled "The Power of She" will focus on how women can develop their own brand to empower and promote themselves in very competitive environments.

In addition to Felix, female corporate executives from Frito-Lay, Adobe Inc., Disney, the San Diego Padres and PepsiCo will deliver first-hand knowledge and information to students and other event attendees with corporate management ambitions.

"Having founded several businesses myself, I personally witnessed the challenges and barriers women faced in the corporate world," said Steven Osinski, the event's founder and major sponsor. "The inequities I saw impacted me on a personal level since I am the father of two daughters with business aspirations. It became a personal goal of mine to do everything I could to help level the playing field." Osinski is also a long-time faculty member at the Fowler College of Business.

The Women in Entrepreneurship & Leadership forum will be held on Thursday, February 27 at Montezuma Hall in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union. For directions and parking information, please visit business.sdsu.edu/support/wiel. There is no charge to attend.

About the Fowler College of Business

With over 6,000 students, the Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University is one of the largest business schools in the U.S. For over 60 years, the college has produced some of the most successful and influential business leaders in the world. For more information, visit business.sdsu.edu.

Contact: Suzanne Finch

Public Affairs Officer

Fowler College of Business

(619) 594-0206

sfinch@sdsu.edu

SOURCE The Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University

Related Links

https://business.sdsu.edu

