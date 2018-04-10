Olympic Gymnast And Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez To Host Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards On CBS Sports Network

"The Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards are intended to honor the very best of America's high schools by recognizing outstanding schools, organizations and individuals that go above and beyond to build school pride, student engagement and community spirit. For that reason, we're incredibly proud to showcase this year's Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards winners to a larger audience on the CBS Sports Network," said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. "They represent the best in high school spirit, from individual students to entire schools, and we believe they will inspire a nationwide audience to create positive and lasting change in their own schools and communities."

Varsity Brands is the recognized leader in team athletic gear, the driving force in cheerleading and dance, and the most trusted name in celebrating student milestones. The company launched the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards in 2015 after the popularity of its search for America's Most Spirited High School. There are now a total of 25 categories, including awards for faculty, students and community members who will compete for over $100,000 in award money.

The grand prize winner will be named America's Most Spirited High School and will receive $25,000. Finalists include Carlsbad High School in Carlsbad, CA; Fort Walton Beach High School in Fort Walton Beach, FL; St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, MN; Timpview High School in Provo, UT; and Whitko High School in South Whitley, IN.

"Varsity Brands is honored to welcome Laurie Hernandez and Richard Curtis for this year's School Spirit Awards," added Jeff Webb, Founder and Chairman of Varsity Brands. "Laurie and Richard have embraced school spirit in their lives and work every day to be involved in their communities—and inspire others to do the same."

"I had so much fun hosting last year's Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards and am glad to be returning for a second year," says Laurie Hernandez. "It was truly inspirational to be a part of the awards in 2017 and to see students from all over the country be recognized for embodying the true meaning of spirit. I can completely relate to the hard work that goes into school pride, student engagement and community enthusiasm. I can't wait to help honor those individuals who go above and beyond to do just that."

"I'm honored to co-host the Varsity Brand School Spirit Awards and celebrate those making a difference in our communities," Curtis concluded. "I pride myself in being a dependable resource to my students. Within our school community, I really try to emphasize the act of school spirit, involvement, achievement and self-confidence."

