Olympic Hopeful Shane Kline Opens 2018 Cycling Season with First Place Finish

"We are proud of Shane and his big win as he kicked off his 2018 cycling season at the Cherry Blossom Challenge," said H. Michael Schwartz, chief executive officer of SmartStop. "It's an honor to be able to sponsor an Olympic hopeful and be a part of his cycling journey as he seeks to realize a lifelong dream of representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympic Games."

Kline earned first place in the 50.6-mile Category 1-2-3 race, the highest level of competition at the 2018 Cherry Blossom Challenge, which took place at Essex County Branch Brook Park.

Kline is scheduled to compete in the following upcoming races:

SmartStop® Self Storage is the brand under which SmartStop Asset Management, LLC operates its self storage facilities located in 17 states and Ontario, Canada.

SmartStop is a diversified real estate company focused on self storage assets, along with student and senior housing. The company has approximately $1.5 billion of real estate assets under management, including 114 self storage facilities located throughout the United States and Toronto, Canada. SmartStop is the sponsor of SST IV, Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc., and Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc., all public non-traded REITs focusing on self storage assets.

