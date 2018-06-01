Olympic Hopeful Shane Kline Wins Tour of Somerville in Open Pro/Category 1

"Shane is an inspiring racer with an impressive focus and we were thrilled to see him take the win at the 75th annual Tour of Somerville on Memorial Day," said H. Michael Schwartz, chief executive officer of SmartStop. "SmartStop is proud to sponsor Shane and we are excited to follow him on his journey as he seeks to compete on behalf of the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games."

Kline's win in Somerville follows his wins at the Daniel Harwi Memorial 31st Annual Lower Providence Spring Classic Criterium on April 22 in Lower Providence, Pa., and the USA CRITS Speed Week Commerce Pro Men race on April 25 in Athens, Georgia.

Kline is scheduled to compete in the following upcoming races:

The 2018 World Series of Bicycling in Trexlertown, Pennsylvania , including:

, including: UCI U.S. Sprint Gran Prix on June 8 ,

,

UCI Fastest Man on Wheels on June 15 ,

,

UCI Festival of Speed on June 22 ,

,

UCI Keirin Cup on June 29 , and

, and

UCI Madison Cup on June 30 .

. The Armed Forces Cycling Classic in Arlington, Virginia on June 9 – 10.

About SmartStop® Self Storage

SmartStop® Self Storage is the brand under which SmartStop Asset Management, LLC operates its self storage facilities located in 17 states and Ontario, Canada. To learn more about SmartStop® Self Storage, visit www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

About SmartStop Asset Management, LLC

SmartStop is a diversified real estate company focused on self storage, student housing and senior housing assets. The company has approximately $1.5 billion of real estate assets under management, including 116 self storage facilities located throughout the United States and Toronto, Canada, comprised of approximately 73,500 units and 8.5 million rentable square feet. SmartStop's real estate portfolio also includes five student housing communities with approximately 2,800 beds and 1.1 million square feet of space, as well as three senior housing communities with approximately 350 beds and 250,000 rentable square feet of space. SmartStop is the sponsor of four public non-traded REITs: Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc., Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc., and Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc., all focused on self storage assets, and Strategic Student & Senior Housing Trust, Inc., focused on student and senior housing assets. SmartStop is also a national sponsor of Section 1031 exchange offerings using the Delaware statutory trust structure. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.SAM.com and more information regarding SmartStop® Self Storage in the United States and Canada is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

Contacts

Julie Leber Lauren Burgos Spotlight Marketing Communications Spotlight Marketing Communications 949.427.5172 ext. 703 949.427.5172, ext. 704 julie@spotlightmarcom.com lauren@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olympic-hopeful-shane-kline-wins-tour-of-somerville-in-open-procategory-1-300658501.html

SOURCE SmartStop Asset Management, LLC