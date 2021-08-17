ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympic Media, the fastest-growing company in Virginia, is excited to announce that Inc. Magazine has ranked them No. 13 on its annual Inc. 5000 and has ranked No. 1 in Advertising & Marketing.

Olympic Media Ranks No. 13 Fastest Growing Company in America; No. 01 Fastest Growing Company in Advertising & Marketing, and; No. 01 Fastest Growing Company in Virginia on the 2021 Inc. 5000. Olympic Media Founder & CEO, Ryan Coyne

The exclusive annual list details the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America where companies such as Microsoft, Under Armour, Intuit, and Patagonia first gained national attention. The most effective direct response ad agency in the country, Olympic CEO Ryan Coyne sought to provide a non-traditional agency model, offering zero-risk to all clients.

"We are honored to be included in such an esteemed list which serves a 'who's-who' of American business," said Coyne. From humble beginnings in 2018, Coyne's entrepreneurial acumen and risk-taking methods have paid off. "We started as a one-man operation in an office the size of a closet. Now we have over thirty employees making up four departments, all dedicated to our diverse clientele and to each other."

Headquartered just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., Coyne has assembled an elite team of veteran digital operatives and marketing experts who have delivered results far beyond their client's expectations and their own. When asked about the astronomical success, Coyne offered his secret.

"It's a pretty simple formula—when our clients win, we win."

