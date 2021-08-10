Olympic Players Headline Star-Studded Rosters for 2021 Women's International Champions Cup

NEW YORK , Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off guiding Canada to its first-ever gold medal in women's soccer at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Christine Sinclair, Allysha Chapman, Nichelle Prince and Sophie Schmidt return to action for their respective club teams as part of the 2021 Women's International Champions Cup (WICC) presented by Budweiser from August 18-21 at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon.

The 2021 WICC, the third edition of the premier summer soccer tournament created by Relevent Sports Group, is effectively the club world championship in women's soccer. Each of the four club teams—FC Barcelona, Houston Dash, Olympique Lyonnais and Portland Thorns FC—qualified to participate in the tournament based on last season's results. All are competing to be named "World's Best Club."

A total of 16 players, including the four Canadian gold medalists, recently represented their nations at the 2020 Olympics and have been named to the WICC rosters for the upcoming event. Other national teams represented include seven players from the bronze medal-winning USWNT (Adrianna Franch, Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, Becky Sauerbrunn, Jane Campbell, Kristie Mewis and Catarina Macario), Ellie Carpenter from Australia, Christiane Endler from Chile, Rachel Daly from Great Britain, and Lieke Martens and Daniëlle van de Donk from the Netherlands.

"Other than the Olympics themselves and the World Cup, nowhere else in the world will you see this much world-class talent on the field at the same time," said Susie Fiore, head of the Women's ICC. "We can't wait to not only welcome these amazing athletes to Portland to crown the 'World's Best Club,' but also all of the fans who are excited to cheer on their favorite players live and in-person."

Canada, which had been the bronze medalist in the past two Olympic tournaments, advanced to the final for the first time by beating the USWNT 1-0 in the semifinals. Canada made the most of its first Olympic final appearance, defeating Sweden 3-2 on penalty kicks after the match ended 1-1 following extra time. The USWNT rebounded to outlast Australia 4-3 in the bronze-medal match.

With many WICC participants coming off successful Olympics, it was their clubs' performances in 2020 that qualified them for the 2021 edition of the WICC. The host Portland Thorns FC won the 2020 NWSL Fall Series, Olympique Lyonnais won the 2020 UEFA Women's Champions League and 2020 Division 1 Féminine, Houston Dash won the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, and FC Barcelona won the 2020 Primera División.

The Thorns continued their winning ways in 2021 by hoisting the NWSL Challenge Cup, while FC Barcelona won the Primera División, UEFA Women's Champions League and Copa de la Reina.

"Each summer, the Women's International Champions Cup is the culmination of our year-long effort to promote and grow the women's game," Relevent Sports Group CEO Daniel Sillman said. "We look forward to celebrating another fantastic tournament, as well as leading the way for the safe return of live entertainment. We can't wait to welcome fans back."

But who will come out on top later this month and be crowned the World's Best Club?

The 2021 WICC kicks off when FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais meet at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT) on August 18, followed by Portland Thorns FC and the Houston Dash at 11:00 p.m. ET (8:00 p.m. PT).

The winners of each semifinal meet in the championship at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT) on August 21. A third-place match at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) will precede the final. All matches will be broadcast on the ESPN networks, which has been the broadcast partner of the WICC since its inception in 2018.

2021 Women's International Champions Cup rosters

