Olympic Track Cyclist Hopeful Shane Kline Earns Three More Victories in His Olympic Pursuit

LADERA RANCH, Calif., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStop® Self Storage announced today that Shane Kline, an American track cyclist and Olympic hopeful sponsored by the brand, earned second place at the USA Cycling Amateur Road Nationals CRIT competition in Hagerstown, Maryland. Additionally, Kline took first place in the Elite Men's Team Pursuit and third place in the Elite Men's Madison race at the 2019 USA Cycling Junior, Elite, & Para-cycling Track National Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Elite Men's Team Pursuit was won by Kline and his teammates Ashton Lambie, Grant Koontz and Colby Lange. The Elite Men's Madison race was won by Kline and his teammate Justin Williams.

"The USA Cycling Amateur Road Nationals CRIT competition is considered the World Series of cycling," said H. Michael Schwartz, executive chairman. "The fact that Shane was able to earn spots on the podium in two races at this competition is a demonstration of his remarkable talent and determination. SmartStop is happy to be a part of this exciting journey for Shane as he seeks to compete at the highest level and represent our nation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games."

As a part of his Olympic journey, Kline will attend Team USA training camp at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Training Centers (OTC) in Colorado Springs starting on July 19.

About SmartStop® Self Storage

SmartStop® Self Storage is the brand under which SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. operates its self storage facilities located throughout the United States and in Toronto, Canada. To learn more about SmartStop® Self Storage, visit www.smartstopselfstorage.com .

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop)

SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 350 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through a wholly owned subsidiary, also sponsors other self storage programs, including Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc. and other private programs. It is the ninth largest self storage company in the U.S., with approximately $1.4 billion of real estate assets under management, including 113 properties in 17 states and Toronto, Canada that are directly owned and managed by SmartStop, as well as a growing portfolio of 19 properties in 7 states where SmartStop serves as the property manager for properties owned by its sponsored programs. In total, this portfolio comprises approximately 86,000 units and 9.9 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

