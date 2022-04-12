Olympic Triathlon Medalist Kevin McDowell Dives in with FINIS

McDowell made his Olympic debut in Tokyo, recording the fastest split of the U.S. team that earned the silver medal in the Mixed Relay. He also earned the highest-ever finish (6 th ) for a U.S. male triathlete at the Olympic Games. McDowell's celebrated achievements came ten years after he received a 2011 Hodgkin's Lymphoma diagnosis. Early in his career, McDowell was the 2010 Youth Olympic Games silver medalist and the 2010 ITU Junior World Championships bronze medalist. After undergoing chemo, Kevin battled his way back to elite competition and the podium, accumulating seven World Triathlon Cup medals and the 2017 USA Elite National Championship title.

Targeting qualification for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, McDowell partnered with swim leader FINIS to hone his technique and confidence in the water. "The ISO paddles are a staple for engaging proper swim mechanics," commented McDowell. "And, the Ankle Buoy is really helping me work on my body position and core activation."

"Kevin's desire and technical approach to improve his swimming is what really stood out to us," said FINIS Co-Founder, John Mix. "FINIS' mission to simplify swimming through innovation, high-quality products, and a commitment to education makes Kevin an ideal ambassador. We look forward to Kevin's continued success and constant improvement in his swim. Together we will create better triathletes by creating better swimmers."

McDowell continued, "I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such a passionate company, and for the warm welcome I have received from the entire FINIS family. I appreciate that FINIS is focused on building strong personal relationships, as well as strong swimmers, and I am excited to have their valuable support in this next stage of my career."

Founded in 1993 by Olympic Champion Swimmer, Pablo Morales, and former collegiate aquatic sports athlete, John Mix, FINIS Inc. is an international swimming company that designs industry-first, highest-quality products to help swimmers of all ages and levels learn to love swimming and enhance their skills for life.

FINIS introduced the monofin into the United States market. The Original Swimmer's Snorkel, a FINIS invention, is used by over 1M people worldwide and FINIS was the first to use cutting-edge bone conduction technology to deliver underwater music through products like the Duo and Amnis Stream. Their latest product, the Smart Goggle, continues a legacy of swimming industry firsts.

