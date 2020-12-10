Olympus Adds 3D, IR, and Novel Light Technologies to Modular Imaging Platform for Minimally Invasive Surgery

"Olympus strives to achieve visualization that is equivalent to what the human eye would see in an open procedure," said Ross "Rusty" Segan, MD MBA FCAS, Chief Medical Officer of Olympus Corporation. "Our instruments and lighting are specially designed to further the capabilities of surgeons performing minimally invasive procedures with the goal of improving surgical efficiency and supporting the best outcomes for patients."

For more information, visit the VISERA ELITE II Surgical Imaging Platform pages on the Olympus America website: https://medical.olympusamerica.com/products/visera-elite-ii-surgical-imaging-platform

New 3D Scope Provides True Horizon Orientation

Recent research shows that laparoscopic surgery performed in 3D is safer than the same surgery performed in 2D, with 3D visualization leading to fewer technical errors and fewer error-related events. Further, research shows that operating in 3D improves the surgeon's speed and technical performance.i

The new rigid 3D ENDOEYE video laparoscope gives surgeons even more control than current 3D laparoscopes by providing true horizon orientation. Using a proprietary prism on the scope tip, the ENDOEYE allows surgeons to maintain their visual horizon continuously while rotating the scope, thus improving the overall spatial view of anatomical structures and tissues. In addition to the depth perception of the three-dimensional view, which is especially important in performing complex procedures such as intracorporeal suturing, the ENDOEYE offers consistent image quality and color reproduction and is focus-free and autoclavable.

"3D helps you to identify your planes in a better, easier way," said Jurriaan Tuynman, MD, PhD, Colorectal Surgeon at the Amsterdam University Medical Center in the Netherlands. "It speeds up learning your surgical planes and potentially helps with better and safer surgery."

Lighting Capabilities Improve Visualization of Anatomy

The VISERA ELITE II reproduces natural color as closely as possible by using a Novel Quad-LED light source with four different colored bulbs (red, green, blue, and violet), each customized to a wavelength that improves visibility of internal anatomy. The addition of a proprietary violet bulb allows surgeons to visualize tissue more clearly so that they may better assess tissue perfusion in the gastrointestinal tract. LED has the benefit of extending the life of each bulb, which reduces overall power consumption and labor costs associated with bulb exchange.

The VISERA ELITE II includes infra-red (IR) imaging capability designed to help surgeons make critical decisions during operations. A dedicated IR Xenon light source helps surgeons see blood vessels, blood flow and tissue perfusion of blood with the use of an injectable, fluorescent compound called ICG (Indocyanine Green), which rapidly binds to plasma proteins and fluoresces in the presence of NIR (near infra-red) light. Surgeons can switch between White Light and IR with the push of a button. Unlike existing systems on the market, this optional add-on gives facilities the flexibility to outfit only those general surgery rooms that need IR functionality without the added expense of outfitting all ORs regardless of use.

In addition to White Light and IR, the VISERA ELITE II includes enhanced Narrow Band Imaging (NBI®) that is 25% brighter and has a narrower blue light wavelength than the previous model. NBI supports critical surgical decision-making by improving the clarity and definition of microvascular complications.

Beyond their utility for surgery, the VISERA ELITE II system and component instruments are designed to improve O.R. management and efficiency. Healthcare staff who help set up for and assist in surgery will appreciate that the VISERA ELITE II is roughly 30% smaller and lighter than the previous model, with a simple-to-setup touchscreen interface, which saves time, space, and makes it easier to move the device around within the facility.

"Our goal is to provide surgical teams with innovation that grows with their practice, enabling seamless integration of precise tools and clear surgical imaging with technologies for telecollaboration and enterprise content management, as well as game-changing smoke management," said Randy Clark, President, Medical Systems Group, Olympus America Inc. "We are thrilled about the possibilities these innovations hold for improved safety, efficiency and patient outcomes."

About Olympus

Olympus is passionate about the solutions it creates for the medical, life sciences, and industrial equipment industries.

As a leading medical technology company, Olympus uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients. Olympus' Medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, system integration solutions, medical services, and a wide range of endotherapy instruments. For more information, visit www.medical.olympusamerica.com.

i Gabrielli ME, Saun TJ, Jung JJ, Grantcharov TP. Assessment of 3-Dimensional vs 2-Dimensional Imaging and Technical Performance Using a Multiport Intraoperative Data Capture and Analytic System for Patients Undergoing Laparoscopic Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery. JAMA Netw Open. 2020;3(1):e1920084. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.20084

SOURCE Olympus Medical Systems Group

Related Links

https://www.medical.olympusamerica.com

