Olympus Adds HANAROSTENT Esophagus Through the Scope Stent to its Expanding EndoTherapy Portfolio

"The HANAROSTENT Esophagus TTS expands our growing EndoTherapy portfolio and is critical to our mission of advancing the delivery of innovative medical technology," said Kevin Mancini, Vice President for Endoscopy at Olympus America Inc. "We value our partnership with M.I. Tech and the opportunity to help physicians address quality of life issues in patients suffering from advanced gastrointestinal disease."

The Through the Scope (TTS) esophageal stent, the newest addition to the Olympus self-expanding stent (SEMS) portfolio, helps to achieve luminal patency in a variety of clinical applications and is designed for use in palliative treatment of esophageal stricture and/or trachea-esophageal fistula caused by malignant tumors. The stent offers a fully covered or partially covered option.

Pre-loaded into the delivery system, the HANAROSTENT Esophagus TTS fits down a standard therapeutic gastroscope and is deployed for placement in the esophagus. The hook-cross Nitinol design, unique to HANAROSTENT products, enables optimal radial and axial force, allowing for the flexibility to conform to a patient's anatomy and precisely target the stricture, ultimately providing better comfort to the patient, once placed.

Unlike over-the-wire esophageal stents, the new 10.5F HANAROSTENT Esophagus TTS allows for accurate and easy esophageal stenting under direct endoscopic visualization. Additional benefits of the new esophageal stent include:

Minimized Use of Fluoroscopy: Direct visualization of the lumen allows physicians to place the stent with reduced dependence on fluoroscopy.

Re-capturability: Ability to fully recapture stent up to a point-of-no-return, as well as a retrieval lasso for stent repositioning allows for safety and precision of placement for users of all experience levels.

Long Delivery Length: The 180cm delivery length provides increased flexibility and application.

"We are pleased to expand capabilities of U.S. physicians in the treatment of esophageal stricture and trachea-esophageal fistula through the launch of HANAROSTENT Esophagus TTS," said Jin-Hyung Park, CEO at M.I.Tech Co. Ltd. "Our trusted partnership with Olympus has allowed us to focus our attention on thoughtful innovation focused on improving patient care and quality of life benefits to patients all over the world."

