Olympus and Amplifire Jointly Develop Digital Learning Platform Aimed at Improving Patient Safety

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., and BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation of the Americas and Amplifire today announced a partnership to improve patient safety with a new digital learning platform designed to improve duodenoscope reprocessing by technicians. The new digital learning platform will be specifically designed for reprocessing the Olympus TJF-Q180V duodenoscope, which is a complex medical endoscope used to perform endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP).

In 2016, Amplifire co-developed an electronic training course for reprocessing technicians on the exact steps for cleaning and disinfecting duodenoscopes. The course proved effective in helping technicians master the details of the multi-stage reprocessing process and overcome misinformation. Olympus has subsequently created a new course for the TJF-Q180V duodenoscope, offered electronically and based on its most current instructions for use, that focuses on the reprocessing steps during which mistakes often occur. The course is being made available through Amplifire to Olympus duodenoscope customers in the U.S., at no additional cost.

Amplifire transforms traditional training into an engaging, effective learning experience. According to learning and memory researcher Will Thalheimer, memory is extremely variable between different learners.i Memory is also highly dependent on the tools and techniques used within a chosen training technology. Amplifire addresses these challenges with a patented process built from insights in cognitive science that increase levels of attention, motivation, and confidence, leading to greater human performance, especially when working under pressure. Leveraging Amplifire's patented learning algorithms, knowledge analytics, and diagnostic capabilities, the new learning modules aim to improve consistency and outcomes in duodenoscope reprocessing.

"As a market leader in endoscopy, Olympus continues to be responsive to the changing needs of our customers to ensure patient safety," said Kevin Mancini, Vice President for Marketing, Endoscopy Division, Olympus America, Inc. "Through this exciting new partnership with Amplifire, we are offering, at no cost, leading-edge education and training to ensure the highest levels of quality and safety in reprocessing our duodenoscopes. This effort is all about enhancing the capability of technicians and the wellbeing of patients."

Amplifire CEO Bob Burgin noted, "We are excited to be joining forces with Olympus and their global effort to improve patient safety when using these essential life-saving devices. This partnership aligns with our core values and goals, as we aim for improved patient safety through clinical knowledge engineering. In a world of rapidly evolving bacterial threats to patient wellbeing, Olympus is united with us in helping healthcare organizations elevate technical performance and patient safety."

For more information about the new learning module, visit https://medical.olympusamerica.com/interactive-duodenoscope-learning-module.

About Amplifire

With over two billion learner interactions, Amplifire (www.amplifire.com) is the leading knowledge engineering platform built from discoveries in cognitive science. Patented learning algorithms in Amplifire correct the misinformation, uncertainty, and knowledge gaps that exist in the minds of nearly all technicians and clinicians. Our Healthcare Alliance partners across the US build and share courses in topics that reflect their expertise to help clinicians improve judgement and decision-making. Alliance members use Amplifire as a strategic initiative that reduces their organizational knowledge risk, delivering a significant return on investment through performance gains and improved patient experience.

About Olympus Medical System Group

Olympus (medical.olympusamerica.com) is a global technology leader, crafting innovative optical and digital solutions in medical technologies; life sciences; industrial solutions; and cameras and audio products. Throughout our 100-year history, Olympus has focused on being true to society and making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling.

Our Medical Business works with health care professionals to combine our innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing with their skills to deliver diagnostic, therapeutic and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs and enhance quality of life for patients.

i Thalheimer, W. How Much Do People Forget? Work-Learning.com Retrieved. http://www.work-learning.com/catalog.html. Published April 2010. Accessed February 13, 2020.

SOURCE Olympus

Related Links

www.olympus.com

