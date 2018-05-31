Olympus and Hitachi Healthcare Americas Introduce ARIETTA 850

Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) combines ultrasound technology with endoscopy to gain an internal vantage point for better visualization. While conventional endoscopy only provides a view of the innermost lining of the digestive tract, or its wall, the addition of ultrasound allows the physician to see beyond that wall to visualize all five layers of the GI tract as well as surrounding tissue and organs. EUS also provides a minimally invasive means for biopsy.

Olympus and Hitachi have successfully continued a long standing strategic alliance in endoscopic ultrasound and due to this continued partnership, the Olympus market leading ultrasound endoscopes continue to be compatible with Hitachi's sophisticated ultrasound technology. Through this new introduction, the ARIETTA 850 provides U.S. customers:

Clinical Value : A new OLED monitor and eFocusing technology enhance the ultrasound image, allowing for more detailed observation.

Economic Value: Forward/backward compatibility provides lower cost of ownership and more efficient use of assets while on-site support from clinical application specialists reduces training costs.

Efficiency: Real-time Tissue Elastography and Strain Histogram Measurement enable a comprehensive examination.

"Our endoscopic capabilities are much expanded with the benefit of ultrasound, to diagnose and treat a range of conditions," said Dr. David Diehl, Geisinger Health System. "We are excited that Olympus has once again partnered with Hitachi to bring us exciting advancements in image quality and technology."

"Robust partnerships and understanding our customer needs contribute to Olympus standing at the forefront of the exciting and growing endoscopic ultrasound field," said Kurt Heine, Group Vice President of the Endoscopy Division at Olympus America Inc. "The ARIETTA 850 is the next iteration of our commitment to stay true to quality medical device innovation that drives optimal clinical outcomes, -provides a lower total cost of ownership, and enhances patient satisfaction."

The ARIETTA 850 will be showcased at Digestive Disease Week in Washington, D.C. June 2-5, 2018 at booth 2833. To learn more about the ARIETTA 850 and Olympus ultrasound endoscopes, please contact Olympus at 1-800-848-9024.

Olympus is a global technology leader, crafting innovative optical and digital solutions in medical technologies; life sciences; industrial solutions; and cameras and audio products. Throughout our nearly 100-year history, Olympus has focused on being true to society and making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling.

Our Medical Business works with health care professionals to combine our innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing with their skills to deliver diagnostic, therapeutic and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs and enhance quality of life for patients. For more information, visit medical.olympusamerica.com.

Hitachi Healthcare Americas delivers best in class medical imaging technologies for healthcare providers. Hitachi's MRI, CT and Ultrasound along with Agfa HealthCare's Digital Radiology provide speed, comfort and quality for both physicians and patients and play an important role in the diagnosis and treatment of disease while driving social innovation into healthcare. Hitachi's VidiStar image and reporting platform enables healthcare professionals to create value-based reports leveraging a cloud-based image management and analytics platform for improved communication across the healthcare organization. Physicians can grow their business into pediatrics, orthopedics and other unique patient populations while exploring new areas to compete. With an optimized and patient centric approach healthcare providers can deliver strong value into their communities and Hitachi will be there to support them. Our customer first philosophy compels us to make customer support one of the most important things we do. Innovating Healthcare, Embracing the Future. www.hitachihealthcare.com

