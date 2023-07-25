Olympus Announces Launch of Newest Systems Integration Solution

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation, a global medical technology company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, announced today U.S. market availability of EASYSUITE™ ES-IP system, its newest procedure room visualization and integration solution.

The next generation of EASYSUITE, the ES-IP system is a modular, scalable, workflow-based solution. At its core is the new Olympus digital hub, which offers flexibility to run current software applications and potential future Olympus multi-specialty applications (apps).

The EASYSUITE™ ES-IP system is Olympus' newest procedure room visualization and integration solution
"We are excited to bring the power of the Olympus Digital Hub and our digital strategy to the core of our flagship EASYSUITE System," said Shawn LaRocco, Vice President, Global Head Customer Solutions Business Unit. "The launch of  EASYSUITE™ ES-IP system represents Olympus' commitment to delivering intelligent integrated solutions designed to improve patient care pathways and clinical operations. With an increasing reliance on IT, it's essential that clinicians and nurses have the right data at the right time, allowing them to focus on patient care."

This platform supports hardware expansion and is built to support software modules added over time, offering an AVoIP solution for the digital OR and catheterization lab.

Benefits of ES-IP include:

  • Digital hub to power current, potential future Olympus and third-party apps.
  • Scalable and small footprint hardware to support growing customer needs.
  • Vendor neutral and designed to integrate past, present, and future devices.
  • Seamlessly integrate images and videos with the VaultStream™ server to many major EHR vendors, MIMPS/PACS and VNAs.
  • Flexible for multiple specialties and various types of medical procedures to help improve operational efficiencies.
  • 4K video routing with IP-based fiber optic video switching.
  • Interoperability between medical devices enables clinicians to display and capture various visual sources such as live endoscope and vitals.
  • A smaller footprint than EASYSUITE ES4K system, requiring less space in the procedure room.
  • IT security including:
    • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and Windows Software Update Service Capable.
    • A certificate-based architecture designed to secure connections between devices and rooms, refusing access to unknown devices.
    • Third-party penetration tested to check for exploitable vulnerabilities in devices and web applications.

The launch of the EASYSUITE™ ES-IP OR integration system is part of Olympus' larger digital strategy that includes the acquisition of Odin Vision, a cloud-AI endoscopy startup, and subsequent plans to establish a series of Digital Excellence Centers.

Odin Vision has a strong portfolio of commercially available computer-aided detection and diagnostic solutions and innovation pipeline of cloud-enabled applications. The acquisition of Odin Vision will enable Olympus to accelerate its digital health strategy.

To help healthcare facilities raise the level of patient care, Olympus plans to collect and analyze procedural, clinical and medical device data in real time. Powered by Odin Vision's modern digital platform leveraging the latest AI algorithms and software, Olympus plans to provide healthcare professionals with clinical and operational solutions designed to reduce administrative and cognitive burdens while also improving operational efficiency.

About Olympus
At Olympus, we are committed to our purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals striving to provide best-in-class solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit medical.olympusamerica.com.

