Olympus Announces New Endoscope Reprocessing Technology

The OER-Elite simultaneously cleans and disinfects up to two endoscopes in 28 minutes. High-level disinfection is accomplished using Acecide-C ® , a peracetic acid-based disinfectant. The system also offers a cleaning cycle, using a combination of EndoQuick alkaline detergent and ultrasonic cleaning. Research shows that this combination is the most effective way to remove foreign matter from the endoscope surface. i

For more information about the OER-Elite, visit: medical.olympusamerica.com/oer-elite

"Infection prevention is critical to patient safety. With the OER-Elite, healthcare providers have an efficient and effective means to consistently clean and disinfect their endoscopes and help ensure those scopes are available for physicians when needed," says Kevin Mancini, Group Vice President for Endoscopy, Olympus America Inc. "Olympus continues to innovate its products to not only meet the needs of our current healthcare environment but also increase automation, improve quality of care, and enhance patient satisfaction."

The OER-Elite is compatible with Olympus endoscopes, including the new TJF-Q190V duodenoscope, through its distal connector for endoscopes with forceps elevators. Other new design features of the OER-Elite resulted from human factors studies. These include:

Connecting endoscopes to the AER is simplified with color-coding, automatic monitoring, and guided by step-by-step illustrated instructions displayed on a smart user interface.

Loading scopes into the AER is made easier with a bigger basin that is wider and deeper than its predecessor AER (OER-Pro).

Managing scope leaks is made less complicated with a dedicated decontamination cycle that limits fluid invasion, designed to reduce service costs and eliminate the need for manual soaking.

Navigation and detailed troubleshooting instructions based on human factors principles are visible on an LCD touch screen to guide the user through use and recovery.

Checking disinfectant levels is simpler with convenient access to the minimum recommended concentration port at the top of the machine.

Medical societies including the Society for Gastointestinal Nurses and Associates (SGNA) and the American Society for Gastroenterology (ASGE) recognize and recommend the use of an AER to standardize processes, improve reprocessing efficacy, and reduce personnel exposure to high-level disinfectants.ii,iii

About Olympus

Olympus is passionate about the solutions it creates for the medical, life sciences, and industrial equipment industries, as well as cameras and audio products.

Olympus' Medical business uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients. Olympus' Medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, system integration solutions, medical services, and a wide range of endotherapy instruments. For more information, visit www.olympus-global.com.

